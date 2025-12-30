Michigan to Discontinue Digital License Plate Option in 2026

The Michigan Secretary of State confirms it will end its digital license plate option in 2026 and drivers with digital plates must switch back to standard metal plates.

Here's What We Know So Far:

It seems like everyone is going digital these days: modern homes utilize smart features like Ring doorbells and wi-fi enabled light switches, insurance companies have forgone physical cards for digital ones, heck, you don't even need your debit card to pay for things anymore-- you can just use your phone and tap to pay.

What will they think of next? I'm still waiting for Jet's pizza delivery by drone that we were promised in 2025.

Nearly three years ago the Michigan Secretary of State department approved a digital license plate option for Michigan drivers. Now, drivers are being told digital plates will no longer be permitted and they'll have to switch back to standard metal license plates by August 2026. Why?

According to WZZM13 the private digital license plate company Reviver was approved to sell their products to commercial and private vehicles in 2022. At the time, Neville Boston, Reviver co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer said,

Drivers deserve a modern licensing solution that works for the way we live today. We are beyond excited to make digital license plates available to all drivers in Michigan...I want to thank the state legislators and government representatives, as well as the many other transportation officials and partners throughout the state for working with us to help make this a reality

At the time, Michigan was the third U.S. state to allow digital license plates.

Reviver believes modern-day drivers deserve modern-day solutions with their plates offering the option to renew your vehicle registration through the plate's smartphone app, which can also be used to report vehicle theft. Reviver plates can also display a personalized message at the bottom.

As my own vehicle registration is about to come due, I was looking through my license plate options through the Secretary of State and noticed this small disclaimer about the fate of digital license plates in Michigan:

The Michigan Department of State does not sell, administer, or profit from digital license plates. They are legal in Michigan but only sold by private companies and auto dealers. Digital plates serve as representations of the standard metal license plates that vehicle owners purchase and renew with the Secretary of State. Please note: Michigan is discontinuing its current digital plate option. As of August 9, 2026, owners of existing digital plates will need to replace them with standard metal license plates.

I'm not sure how and I'm not sure why, but this confirms Michigan's digital license plate option is being discontinued in the new year. According to an article from Click on Detroit it appears the state's contract with Reviver was terminated due to "non-compliance."

Now, can we at least consider zodiac-themed license plates like New York state?

