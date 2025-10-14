Personalized zodiac-themed license plates could be a fun new option for Michigan drivers to showcase their personality on the go.

What's your sign?

During a time when Michigan drivers are clamoring for state leaders to "fix the damn roads", could this possibly be another revenue stream for the Michigan road budget? I don't know about you, but I'm a sucker for anything zodiac!

From bath bombs, to keychains, to shades of lipstick-- if it has my zodiac sign on it (Pisces), I've got to have it. I've actually had to implement a self-imposed rule, and I can't buy any more zodiac-themed candles until I finish burning the ones I already have. It's a real problem.

I was super jealous when in 2024 the State of New York revealed their new series of custom license plates featuring each of the 12 zodiac signs:

'Custom plates are a way for New Yorkers to express their many interests,' said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Sagittarius Mark J.F. Schroeder. 'The DMV recognizes that every customer is unique, and we support that by having a variety of custom plate options to choose from.' -- New York State DMV

Should Pisces even be allowed custom plates if they keep missing their turn?

Not that I totally buy into the whole zodiac/star-sign thing, but I'm not against it either! Especially when the day's horoscope tells me exactly what I already wanted to hear. I can't help but wonder though, which astrological signs are associated with bad drivers? According to AstroVibe the worst drivers are:

Aries: Aggressive behind the wheel, tailgates, has road rage potential.

Aggressive behind the wheel, tailgates, has road rage potential. Taurus: Steady, defensive driver, but slow and stubborn.

Steady, defensive driver, but slow and stubborn. Gemini: Distracted, always multitasking, changes lanes impulsively.

Michigan currently has a variety of personalized plate options dedicated to special causes such as the Children Trust Michigan and wildlife conservation groups. Other special interests include Detroit sports teams, university fundraising, and lighthouse preservation-- why not zodiac signs too?

