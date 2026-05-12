Indiana was among the hardest hit states, losing 11 Smokey Bones restaurants following the chain's sudden closure.

What Happened to Smokey Bones?

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Last we heard in January 2026, Smokey Bones' parent companies, parent companies FAT Brands and its affiliate Twin Hospitality Group Inc., told Indiana's WTHR they expected their restaurants to remain operational during their Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, but we can now confirm the end is really here.

The following message was posted on the official Smokey Bones website on Monday, April 27:

After 27 incredible years, Smokey Bones has officially closed its doors...This isn't just the end of a restaurant—it's the closing of a chapter filled with shared meals, celebrations, traditions, and countless memories...We are deeply grateful for every visit, every smile, and every moment you chose to spend with us. Serving this community has been an honor we'll never forget. -- Smokey Bones Team

Smokey Bones, Fort Wayne, Indiana - Google Maps Smokey Bones - Google Maps loading...

While as of this writing the Smokey Bones website is still operational, under the list of locations it's simply a blank webpage, versus the 30 or so locations that were listed as of two weeks ago.

While the smokers have cooled and the doors are closed, the spirit of what we built together will always stay with us. Thank you for 27 amazing years.

Smokey Bones joins a growing list of national chain closures including Fazoli's, Red Robin, and more:

Retailers And Restaurants In Indiana Closing Their Doors In 2026 Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson