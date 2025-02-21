Another Beloved Michigan Breakfast Joint Closing Its Doors For Good

Excuse me as I cry into my pancakes.

This is not the news we wanted to wake up to; especially during National Pancake Week no less!

On the wake of the news that major breakfast chain Denny's is set to close 150 restaurants by the end of 2025, I guess it's not surprising to learn one of our favorite mom and pop shops is also facing the same fate.

Skillet Breakfast Cafe Skillet Breakfast Café, Kalamazoo MI - Google Maps loading...

On Wednesday, February 19 the Skillet Breakfast Café on Douglas Ave. in Kalamazoo, Michigan shared their tough news with their friends and patrons on social media,

After a long and hard...I guess, all the things...Skillet has decided we are closing our doors...I want to thank everyone who has supported me, supported my girls, and supported The Skillet these entire 4 years...Turns out you're more like a family to me and that's probably the hardest part

As Skillet begins winding down operations they will begin accepting cash only and I'm sure the menu will become limited.

This news is especially disheartening as we've recently learned other beloved Southwest Michigan area staples have announced their upcoming closures such as Ruggers Up and Under and even Fletcher's Pub's Oakland Drive location is now for sale too.

I'm sure many breakfast joints across the country that are already struggling are now being affected by inflating egg prices due to the Bird Flu. According to a recent post on the Skillet Facebook page the restaurant had recently implemented a 50 cent surcharge per egg on their menu.

Skillet's last day in business will be Sunday, February 23.

