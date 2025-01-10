We’ll Miss The 27 Kalamazoo Area Restaurants That Closed in 2024
Dozens of restaurants turned their grills off for good in 2024. Here's a list of Southwest Michigan restaurants that we're going to miss in 2025.
Local businesses closing can be heartbreaking in so many ways. That business was once a dream come true to the founder. All of the employees are now looking for work. Then there are the memories made that the customers can't revisit.
Kalamazoo Area Restaurants That Closed in 2024
B-Side Social House
B-Side Social House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in June.
Berries Pancake House
Berries Pancake House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in July.
Brite Eyes Brewing Co.
Brite Eyes Brewing Co. on South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo closed in November.
Colonial Kitchen
Colonial Kitchen on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage closed in November.
Cookie’s 5 Star Grill
Cookie’s 5 Star Grill on Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in September.
D&R’s Daily Grind Café
D&R’s Daily Grind Café on Portage Road in Portage closed in February.
Dimi’s Greek House
Dimi’s Greek House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in November.
Fricano’s Pizza
Fricano’s Pizza on North Sixth Street in Alamo Township closed in June. after 45 years of business.
JungleBird
JungleBird on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in March.
Kelvin & Co. Urban BBQ
Kelvin & Co. Urban BBQ on Portage Road in Portage closed in December.
Lefty’s Cheesesteak
Lefty’s Cheesesteak on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo
Little Mexico
Little Mexico on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo closed in February.
Long Island Café
Long Island Café on Portage Road in Portage closed in October.
Long Lake Tavern
Long Lake Tavern on South Sprinkle Road in Portage closed in July.
Maui Poke
Maui Poke on North Drake Road in Kalamazoo closed in June.
Mayor’s Joint Hometown Pub
Mayor’s Joint Hometown Pub on South Main Street in Plainwell closed in February.
Michelle’s
Michelle’s on Romence Road in Portage closed in December. after 10 years.
Nonla Burger
Nonla Burger on Front Street in Mattawan
North Eleven
North Eleven on Gull Road in Comstock Township, closed in April after 20 years in business.
Roxie’s in Vicksburg
Roxie’s in Vicksburg closed in December.
Scott's Cafe
Scott's Cafe on East D Ave. in Richland closed in June.
Sichuan Cuisine
Sichuan Cuisine on North Drake Road in Kalamazoo closed in June.
Skinny Kenny’s BBQ
Skinny Kenny’s BBQ on Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township closed in November.
Traveler’s Craft BBQ and Whiskey Bar
Traveler’s Craft BBQ and Whiskey Bar on Portage Road in Portage closed in October.
Water Street Coffee
Water Street Coffee on Harrison Street in Kalamazoo closed in December.
Youz Guys Dogz
Youz Guys Dogz on South Kalamazoo Mall closed in September.
Zoup!
Zoup! on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage closed in March.
This restaurant served Portage for 10 years before closing.
