We’ll Miss The 27 Kalamazoo Area Restaurants That Closed in 2024

We&#8217;ll Miss The 27 Kalamazoo Area Restaurants That Closed in 2024

Canva

Dozens of restaurants turned their grills off for good in 2024.  Here's a list of Southwest Michigan restaurants that we're going to miss in 2025.

Local businesses closing can be heartbreaking in so many ways.  That business was once a dream come true to the founder.  All of the employees are now looking for work. Then there are the memories made that the customers can't revisit.

Kalamazoo Area Restaurants That Closed in 2024

B-Side Social House

Google Street View
B-Side Social House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in June.

Berries Pancake House

Berries Pancake House downtown Kalamazoo Via Google Maps
Berries Pancake House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in July.

WKFR logo
Brite Eyes Brewing Co.

Dana Marshall
Brite Eyes Brewing Co. on South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo closed in November.

Colonial Kitchen

Google Street View
Colonial Kitchen on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage closed in November.

Cookie’s 5 Star Grill

Google Street View
Cookie’s 5 Star Grill on Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in September.

D&R’s Daily Grind Café

Google Street View
D&R’s Daily Grind Café on Portage Road in Portage closed in February.

Dimi’s Greek House

Dimi’s Greek House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in November.

Fricano’s Pizza

Google Street View
Fricano’s Pizza on North Sixth Street in Alamo Township closed in June. after 45 years of business.

JungleBird

Junglebird, Kalamazoo - Google Maps
JungleBird on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in March.

Kelvin & Co. Urban BBQ

Kelvin & Co. Urban BBQ on Portage Road in Portage closed in December.

Lefty’s Cheesesteak

Google Street View
Lefty’s Cheesesteak on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo

Little Mexico

Google Street View
Little Mexico on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo closed in February.

Long Island Café

Long Island Café on Portage Road in Portage closed in October.

Long Lake Tavern

Google Street View
Long Lake Tavern on South Sprinkle Road in Portage closed in July.

Maui Poke

Google Street View
Maui Poke on North Drake Road in Kalamazoo closed in June.

Mayor’s Joint Hometown Pub

Google Street View
Mayor’s Joint Hometown Pub on South Main Street in Plainwell closed in February.

Michelle’s

Google Street View
Michelle’s on Romence Road in Portage closed in December. after 10 years.

Nonla Burger

Google Street View
Nonla Burger on Front Street in Mattawan

North Eleven

Google Street View
North Eleven on Gull Road in Comstock Township, closed in April after 20 years in business.

Roxie’s in Vicksburg

Google Street View
Roxie’s in Vicksburg closed in December.

Scott's Cafe

Google Street View
Scott's Cafe on East D Ave. in Richland closed in June.

Sichuan Cuisine

Google Street View
Sichuan Cuisine on North Drake Road in Kalamazoo closed in June.

Skinny Kenny’s BBQ

Google Street View
Skinny Kenny’s BBQ on Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township closed in November.

Traveler’s Craft BBQ and Whiskey Bar

Google Street View
Traveler’s Craft BBQ and Whiskey Bar on Portage Road in Portage closed in October.

Water Street Coffee

Water Street Coffee on Harrison Street in Kalamazoo closed in December.

Youz Guys Dogz

Youz Guys Dogz on South Kalamazoo Mall closed in September.

Zoup!

Google Street View
Zoup! on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage closed in March.

This restaurant served Portage for 10 years before closing.

