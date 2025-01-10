We’ll Miss The 27 Kalamazoo Area Restaurants That Closed in 2024

Dozens of restaurants turned their grills off for good in 2024. Here's a list of Southwest Michigan restaurants that we're going to miss in 2025.

Local businesses closing can be heartbreaking in so many ways. That business was once a dream come true to the founder. All of the employees are now looking for work. Then there are the memories made that the customers can't revisit.

Kalamazoo Area Restaurants That Closed in 2024

B-Side Social House

B-Side Social House Google Street View loading...

B-Side Social House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in June.

Berries Pancake House

Berries Pancake House Kalamazoo, MI Berries Pancake House downtown Kalamazoo Via Google Maps loading...

Berries Pancake House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in July.

Brite Eyes Brewing Co.

Brite Eyes Brewing Dana Marshall loading...

Brite Eyes Brewing Co. on South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo closed in November.

Colonial Kitchen

Colonial Kitchen Google Street View loading...

Colonial Kitchen on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage closed in November.

Cookie’s 5 Star Grill

Cookie’s 5 Star Grill Google Street View loading...

Cookie’s 5 Star Grill on Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in September.

D&R’s Daily Grind Café

D&R’s Daily Grind Café Google Street View loading...

D&R’s Daily Grind Café on Portage Road in Portage closed in February.

Dimi’s Greek House

Dimi’s Greek House on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in November.

Fricano’s Pizza

Fricano’s Pizza Google Street View loading...

Fricano’s Pizza on North Sixth Street in Alamo Township closed in June. after 45 years of business.

JungleBird

Junglebird Kalamazoo Junglebird, Kalamazoo - Google Maps loading...

JungleBird on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo closed in March.

Kelvin & Co. Urban BBQ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin & Co. BBQ Catering (@kelvincobbq)

Kelvin & Co. Urban BBQ on Portage Road in Portage closed in December.

Lefty’s Cheesesteak

Lefty’s Cheesesteak Google Street View loading...

Lefty’s Cheesesteak on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo

Little Mexico

Little Mexico Google Street View loading...

Little Mexico on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo closed in February.

Long Island Café

Long Island Café on Portage Road in Portage closed in October.

Long Lake Tavern

Long Lake Tavern Google Street View loading...

Long Lake Tavern on South Sprinkle Road in Portage closed in July.

Maui Poke

Maui Poke Google Street View loading...

Maui Poke on North Drake Road in Kalamazoo closed in June.

Mayor’s Joint Hometown Pub

Mayor’s Joint Hometown Pub Google Street View loading...

Mayor’s Joint Hometown Pub on South Main Street in Plainwell closed in February.

Michelle’s

Michelle's Google Street View loading...

Michelle’s on Romence Road in Portage closed in December. after 10 years.

Nonla Burger

Nonla Burger Google Street View loading...

Nonla Burger on Front Street in Mattawan

North Eleven

North Eleven Google Street View loading...

North Eleven on Gull Road in Comstock Township, closed in April after 20 years in business.

Roxie’s in Vicksburg

Roxie’s Vicksburg Google Street View loading...

Roxie’s in Vicksburg closed in December.

Scott's Cafe

Scott's Cafe Google Street View loading...

Scott's Cafe on East D Ave. in Richland closed in June.

Sichuan Cuisine

sichuan cuisine kalamazoo Google Street View loading...

Sichuan Cuisine on North Drake Road in Kalamazoo closed in June.

Skinny Kenny’s BBQ

Skinny Kenny’s BBQ Google Street View loading...

Skinny Kenny’s BBQ on Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township closed in November.

Traveler’s Craft BBQ and Whiskey Bar

Traveler's Cafe Google Street View loading...

Traveler’s Craft BBQ and Whiskey Bar on Portage Road in Portage closed in October.

Water Street Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Water Street Coffee (@waterstreetcoffee)

Water Street Coffee on Harrison Street in Kalamazoo closed in December.

Youz Guys Dogz

Youz Guys Dogz on South Kalamazoo Mall closed in September.

Zoup!

Zoup Portage Google Street View loading...

Zoup! on South Westnedge Avenue in Portage closed in March.

This restaurant served Portage for 10 years before closing.

