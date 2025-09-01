Kalamazoo's sunny days are numbered this week; a little rain might shake things up by Wednesday!

If you're planning what to wear to work this week, it'll be a mixed bag of sunshine and rain with mild temps in Southwest Michigan. The smell of Fall is in the air.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, September 1st, 2025, through Friday, September 5th, 2025, for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 5-Day Forecast

Monday: Sunny. High 76.

Sunny. High 76. Monday Night: Clear. Low 51.

Clear. Low 51. Tuesday: Sunny. High 80.

Sunny. High 80. Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 53.

Clear. Low 53. Wednesday: 20% chance of showers after 2 PM. Otherwise, sunny. High 79.

20% chance of showers after 2 PM. Otherwise, sunny. High 79. Wednesday Night: Showers are expected after 8 PM. Otherwise cloudy. Low 50.

Showers are expected after 8 PM. Otherwise cloudy. Low 50. Thursday: Showers are very likely before 8 AM. High 63.

Showers are very likely before 8 AM. High 63. Thursday Night: Cloudy. Low 45.

Cloudy. Low 45. Friday: Chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 67.

Chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 67. Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 46.

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Monday: Sunny. High 76.

Sunny. High 76. Monday Night: Clear. Low 51.

Clear. Low 51. Tuesday: Sunny. High 80.

Sunny. High 80. Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 53.

Clear. Low 53. Wednesday: 30% chance of showers after 2 PM. Otherwise, sunny. High 79.

30% chance of showers after 2 PM. Otherwise, sunny. High 79. Wednesday Night: Showers are very likely after 8 PM. Otherwise cloudy. Low 50.

Showers are very likely after 8 PM. Otherwise cloudy. Low 50. Thursday: Showers are likely before 8 AM. High 62.

Showers are likely before 8 AM. High 62. Thursday Night: Cloudy. Low 45.

Cloudy. Low 45. Friday: Chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 66.

Chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 66. Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 46.

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Monday: Sunny. High 74.

Sunny. High 74. Monday Night: Clear. Low 54.

Clear. Low 54. Tuesday: Sunny. High 76.

Sunny. High 76. Tuesday Night: Clear. Low 56.

Clear. Low 56. Wednesday: A chance of showers between 2 PM and 5 PM with thunderstorms expected after 5 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 76.

A chance of showers between 2 PM and 5 PM with thunderstorms expected after 5 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 76. Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 51.

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 51. Thursday: Showers are very likely before 8 AM. High 62.

Showers are very likely before 8 AM. High 62. Thursday Night: Cloudy. Low 50.

Cloudy. Low 50. Friday: Chance of showers before 2 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 67.

Chance of showers before 2 PM. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 67. Friday Night: Cloudy. Low 50.

