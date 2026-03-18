After a long winter in Michigan, the last thing you want is to be stuck inside when patio-drinking weather hits. Get ahead of your spring cleaning with these 8 essential maintenance tips for renters and homeowners.

Get our free mobile app

I had every intention of deep cleaning before winter arrived and we were trapped indoors all season. Now that spring is here, I guess that window has closed. Oops! I guess that means I better do an extra thorough job with spring cleaning this year.

Read More: Michigan Backyards Become Havens Through 'Birdscaping'

Read More: Michigan Backyards Become Havens Through 'Birdscaping'

The start of Daylight Saving Time, also known as Spring Forward, is when we are reminded to check smoke detector batteries and flip our mattresses. But what home maintenance and cleaning tasks tend to get overlooked each spring?

HomeServe USA shared some of the most common seasonal maintenance mistakes homeowners make including:

Ignoring your gutters

Not inspecting your roof

Forgetting about foundation cracks

Enabling allergens

Forgoing an HVAC tune-up

Passing on plumbing inspections

Letting landscaping overgrow

and straight up skipping spring cleaning altogether!



Homeowners might be tempted to spare themselves the effort of a big comprehensive cleaning, but even if it doesn’t pose a threat of a major system breakdown like plumbing, HVAC or electrical, it’s just as important. Doing a deep clean of your entire house can help with everything from better air quality to improving energy efficiency and lower utility costs. -- HomeServe USA via AOL

8 Tips to Prep Your Yard And Home For Spring in Michigan: It's been a long winter! After being cooped up all season long, it's time to shake off the dust and start spring cleaning. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon