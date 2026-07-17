Kalamazoo Is Voting For Its Favorite Tattoo Artist Right Now

Kalamazoo Is Voting For Its Favorite Tattoo Artist Right Now

Photo by GRAHAM MANSFIELD on Unsplash

Somebody in Kalamazoo spent years perfecting their craft, one piece of skin at a time. Now there's a poll running to find out who the area considers the best in the business.

National Tattoo Day is on July 17th, 2026.  In the past, we've done polls asking you to vote on your favorite tattoo parlors.  Now, we want to know about your favorite tattoo artists in Kalamazoo.

 

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Your Favorite Tattoo Artist in Kalamazoo Poll Rules

    • Late Nominations: If you don't see your favorite tattoo artist in the poll below, you can submit a late nomination by tapping here. ONLY submit a late nomination if your favorite tattoo artist is NOT in the poll below.
    • Voting Period: Voting runs from Friday, July 17th, through 5 AM on Friday, July 31st.
    • Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.
    • CHEATING WILL NOT BE TOLERATED: The use of bots or other third-party IP changers is strictly prohibited and could result in the nominated person's removal from the poll. Votes using bots and other 3rd-party poll cheats, as well as votes from outside of Southwest Michigan, will be detected and removed periodically. Please keep it local and honest.
    • Coverage Area: For this poll, we are only accepting nominations for tattoo artists who operate in Kalamazoo, Portage, and Parchment, Michigan.

 

 

Once the poll populates below, you'll find dozens of Kalamazoo tattoo artists in alphabetical order by their first names.  Scroll to find the person you want to vote for.  After you select that person by clicking the circle next to their name, scroll down and tap the "Vote" button.

If you really want to help your favorite tattoo artist in this poll, share this page on your social media and come back and vote tomorrow.

 

If you don't see your favorite tattoo artist in the poll above, please tap here to submit your late nomination.

 

 

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Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

 

 

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Filed Under: Kalamazoo, KzooFeatured, Michigan, parchment, portage, tattoos, Todays Best
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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