Did you know Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas spent part of his childhood in West Michigan?

In fact, the story goes that Thomas was even inspired to create Wendy’s famous square burger patties after visiting Kewpee Hamburgers in downtown Kalamazoo. That little piece of West Michigan history makes what’s happening with Wendy’s today particularly interesting for those of us who live--and eat-- here.

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Fate of 314 Wendy’s in Limbo as West Michigan Operator Files Bankruptcy:

Multiple news outlets, including WOOD TV8 and AP News, are reporting Meritage Hospitality Group, one of Wendy's largest U.S. franchisees, filed for bankruptcy protection on September 17.

This is a big deal.

We've watched as dozens of Wendy's restaurants across Michigan have closed, including Coldwater, Schoolcraft, and two locations in Kalamazoo. Now, the fate of nearly 314 stores across 15 states and its nearly 9,000 employees are uncertain. This is a major shakeup to Michigan's fast food scene.

Wendy's Claims Meritage Owes Big Money

According to a report from the AP News, Wendy's claims Meritage owes the fast food company nearly $146.9 million in royalties and fees despite the franchise closing 60 locations in 2025 due to restructuring. It appears Wendy's terminated Meritage's franchise agreement on September 16, while Meritage filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court the following day, September 17.

And As Far As What We Can Expect Next?

Meritage, meanwhile, has said it expects to continue operating its restaurants and paying its 9,000 employees as the bankruptcy process moves forward. -- Katie Rosendale, WOOD TV8

11 Michigan Wendy’s Locations That Have Closed in 2026 Wendy’s has been closing underperforming restaurants across the country in 2026, including several right here in Michigan. Since the company has never released a full list of locations, tracking them down hasn’t always been easy. Here are 11 Michigan Wendy’s locations that have closed so far in 2026.

Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie