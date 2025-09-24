Thinking about your next tattoo? There’s a new policy in Michigan that could change how you approach your design. If you’re planning something large or detailed, you might want to rethink your plans!

Here’s what you need to know before your next "ink therapy" session:

Whether you've got one tattoo or a hundred, we've all sat in that chair and felt the sharp sting of the needle. Pain tolerance varies from person to person with some folks embracing the discomfort or even taking a nap while getting inked, while others go to great lengths to avoid the pain altogether.

I've only sat in that chair twice, and after each session, I told myself, '"That'll probably be my last one.'" Then, after a couple of years pass, I start to get that familiar "itch" for fresh ink again. It's a cycle! I liken the pain of a tattoo to someone taking an X-Acto knife and carving your skin. I mean, I'm not that far off!

I’ve never considered using topical numbing agents to lessen the pain of the tattoo needle, but I know it’s a point of contention in the tattoo community, both among artists and clients. I know for many, enduring the pain is seen as a badge of honor. Others would not have any ink at all were it not for numbing agents and topical creams!

It's been three years since I've gotten my last tattoo so I'll admit I'm out of the loop, but I was surprised when I saw our area tattoo shops posting updates on the latest policy changes. For example, Ink Station Tattoo in Battle Creek shared the following on their Facebook page,

Public notice. As of September 11 2025 numbing cream and sprays are no longer allowed in Michigan before or during a tattoo appt. If you come in for your appt and have numbing cream on your skin we will have to reschedule you. -Michigan dept of health (This was proposed at the beginning of the year and has officially passed).

According to the State of Michigan these topical anesthetics and external analgesics will only be permitted when "prescribed and delegated by a licensed physician in this state."

Will this new law affect the design of your next tattoo?

