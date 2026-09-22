Residents throughout Allegan County are coping with the difficult news of a local food pantry’s permanent closure, leaving some community members wondering where they will turn for food assistance when they need it most.

Allegan County Food Pantry Announces Final Day of Service: Oct 2

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I don't need to tell you how scary things are right now. Our dollar doesn't stretch as far anymore, yet the prices of goods and gas keep skyrocketing. Even the nation's largest grocer, Kroger, has admitted to price gouging goods like eggs and milk beyond inflation levels during federal anti-trust hearings.

In Michigan, the ACLU has raised concerns about the use of A.I. technology to determine benefits for low-income families.

Food, fuel and other necessities can quickly add up, making access to community food assistance an important resource for those facing financial hardship. That's why news of this local pantry's looming closure so devastating. The ACFP shared the following message across its platforms:

Our final day of service will be Friday, October 2, 2026. This has not been an easy decision. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported our pantry, volunteered their time, donated, and trusted us...It has been an honor to serve our community and to walk alongside so many neighbors over the years.

Now, community members are urgently turning to social media to find the nearest food pantries. Here are a few quick resources:

Blessed Sacrament Parish - Allegan. Good Samaritans Food Pantry. Phone: (269) 673-4455‬.

- Allegan. Phone: (269) 673-4455‬. Christian Neighbors - Serving Plainwell, Otsego, Martin, Cooper and Alamo. Phone: (269) 685-4166.

- Phone: (269) 685-4166. Community Action of Allegan - Food distribution on Tuesday, September 29th, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at 323 Water Street, Allegan.

Holiday Volunteer Opportunities in Southwest Michigan If you and your family are looking for a more meaningful mode of gifting this holiday season consider donating your time to some of these amazing organizations throughout Southwest Michigan Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon