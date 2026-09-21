It’s the end of another era! With the Detroit Tigers officially eliminated from postseason contention and their season coming to a close, the club and Fifth Third Bancorp have announced a new name for the home of Tigers baseball ahead of the 2027 season.

Goodbye, Comerica Park. Hello....Fifth Third Park.

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Wait, isn't that what we used to call the home of the West Michigan Whitecaps before it changed to LMCU Ballpark?

It was only just a year ago when we first learned Cincinnati-based bank holding company Fifth Third Bancorp, parent company of Fifth Third Bank, had agreed to acquire Comerica Bank for $10.9 billion. At the time, Click On Detroit reported,

The buyout will create the 9th largest U.S. bank with approximately $288 billion in assets

Immediately, the question on every Michigander's mind after news of the sale broke: What's going to happen to "Comerica Park" now?

In October 2025 the Detroit news outlet said they had heard nothing but crickets from the Detroit Tigers team regarding a future name change, but we now know it is happening. The original naming rights for Comerica Park were set to expire in 2029, but the deal was extended through 2034. But hey, we all know money talks!

Detroit, Tigers Stadium - 1912-1999 (Getty Images) Detroit Tigers Stadium

And don't even get us started on how much we all miss Tigers Stadium. Not that Comerica Park is without its memorable moments, but it's never truly felt like "home" the way the old stadium did. How will things feel with the new Fifth Third Park?

Perhaps with a new name will come new upgrades?

Detroit, Comerica Park (Getty Images) Detroit, Comerica Park (Getty Images)

In 2023, the team updated their jumbotron and currently have the 2nd largest scoreboard in major league baseball. The 2025 season saw the addition of a new VIP section with both heated and air-conditioned seats.

Every Tigers Player Who Has Played On The Whitecaps The Tigers have pulled off a miracle comeback of a season to make it into the playoffs. The West Michigan Whitecaps is an affiliate of the Tigers, so how many players on the Tigers used to play on the Whitecaps? Turns over half the team has been on the Whitecaps, with 15 players on the current Tigers having spent time here in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill