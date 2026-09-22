Bed bugs are making a comeback in major cities across the Midwest and beyond. In fact, Grand Rapids isn't looking so hot.

Orkin recently released their annual worst city for bed bugs list, and it's not good for the Midwest. Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio each have two cities on this list, while Ohio has one. Those four states nearly take up the entire 10 worst bed bug cities list, with Los Angeles, Washington DC and Pittsburgh grabbing the other 3 spots.

While traveling, the EPA suggests doing a quick bed bug check as soon as you check in by doing the following:

Keep your luggage on a hard surface like a bathroom floor or luggage rack, strip the bedding, and use a flashlight to inspect mattress seams, headboards, and furniture crevices for live insects, dark fecal spots, or small blood stains.

Get our free mobile app

10 U.S. Cities with the Biggest Bed Bug Problems for 2026

Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California Detroit, Michigan Cleveland, Ohio Indianapolis, Indiana Springfield, Illinois Washington, D.C. Columbus, Ohio Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Grand Rapids, Michigan

This is how Orkin came up with the results above:

This year’s rankings are based on treatment data from metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from May 12, 2025, to May 12, 2026. The list includes both residential and commercial bed bug treatments.

Read More: Three Venomous Caterpillar Species Are Showing Up Across Michigan Right Now

Read More: Three Venomous Caterpillar Species Are Showing Up Across Michigan Right Now

Very hot water is part of the solution if you think you have bed bugs, according to scottsmiraclegrow.com.

Wash on high heat: Put all infested bedding, linens, and clothes in hot water (at least 122°F) and dry them on the highest heat setting for at least 30 minutes.

Here's a list of the 50 worst cities with bed bugs in 2025.