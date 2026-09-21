Michigan Holds Final Resting Places Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin And Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks
Detroit's Woodlawn Cemetery holds the remains of several icons who shaped American culture and history.
From the Queen of Soul and Mini-Me to a former President of the United States, some of the greatest celebrities in the world are resting in peace in Michigan.
14 Most Famous People Buried in Michigan
1. Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin is buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.
2. Henry Ford
Henry Ford is buried in the Ford Family Cemetery in Detroit.
3. Rosa Parks
Rosa Parks is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.
4. Betty Ford
Betty Ford's body is resting at the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids.
5. President Gerald Ford
President Gerald Ford is buried at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.
6. Jackie Wilson
Jackie Wilson is buried in Westlawn Cemetery in Wayne.
Read More: Here Are the 6 Most Famous People Buried in Battle Creek’s Oak Hill Cemetery
7. Verne Troyer
Verne Troyer is buried in Leonidas Cemetery in Leonidas Township.
8. Dick York
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Dick York is buried in Plainfield Cemetery in Plainfield Township.
9. Jack Kevorkian
Jack Kevorkian is buried in the White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy.
10. George Peppard
George Peppard is buried in the Northview Cemetery in Dearborn.
11. Bobby DeBarge
Bobby DeBarge is buried in the Garfield Park Cemetery in Grand Rapids.
12. & 13. JH and WK Kellogg
JH and WK Kellogg are both buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.
14. C.W. Post
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C.W. Post is also buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.
From the moderately famous to the uber-famous, there is a website that keeps track of where all late celebrities are buried in Michigan. Click here to check it out.
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