Michigan Holds Final Resting Places Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin And Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks

Michigan Holds Final Resting Places Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin And Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks

Scott Olson, Getty Images

Detroit's Woodlawn Cemetery holds the remains of several icons who shaped American culture and history.

From the Queen of Soul and Mini-Me to a former President of the United States, some of the greatest celebrities in the world are resting in peace in Michigan.

14 Most Famous People Buried in Michigan

1. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin
Getty Images

Aretha Franklin is buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

2. Henry Ford

Henry Ford With His Model T
Getty Images

Henry Ford is buried in the Ford Family Cemetery in Detroit.

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3. Rosa Parks

Detroit Remembers Rosa Parks
Getty Images

Rosa Parks is buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

4. Betty Ford

Betty Ford
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Betty Ford's body is resting at the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids.

5. President Gerald Ford

President Gerald Ford, Grand Rapids, Michigan
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President Gerald Ford is buried at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids.

6. Jackie Wilson

Jackie Wilson - 20 Greatest Hits (Remastered)
℗ 2002 Brunswick Records

Jackie Wilson is buried in Westlawn Cemetery in Wayne.

 

 

7. Verne Troyer

Verne Troyer
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Verne Troyer is buried in Leonidas Cemetery in Leonidas Township.

8. Dick York

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Dick York is buried in Plainfield Cemetery in Plainfield Township.

9. Jack Kevorkian

Dr. Jack Kevorkian
Getty Images

Jack Kevorkian is buried in the White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery in Troy.

10. George Peppard

George Peppard
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George Peppard is buried in the Northview Cemetery in Dearborn.

11. Bobby DeBarge

Bobby DeBarge - It's Not Over
℗ 2023 A Dream Records

Bobby DeBarge is buried in the Garfield Park Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

 

12. & 13. JH and WK Kellogg

Getty Images
Getty Images

JH and WK Kellogg are both buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.

14. C.W. Post

(photo unavailable)

C.W. Post is also buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Battle Creek.

From the moderately famous to the uber-famous, there is a website that keeps track of where all late celebrities are buried in Michigan.  Click here to check it out.

 

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Gallery Credit: Getty Images

 

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Filed Under: Evergreen, halloween, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Celebrities, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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