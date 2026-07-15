Who is Kalamazoo’s best tattoo artist? Submit your nomination for the 2026 poll and return during the voting period to support your favorite.

National Tattoo Day is on July 17th, 2026. In the past, we've done polls asking you to vote on your favorite tattoo parlors. Now, we want to know about your favorite tattoo artists in Kalamazoo.

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Your Favorite Tattoo Artist in Kalamazoo Poll Rules

Nominations Period: Nominations are open now until Tuesday, July 21st 2026.

Nominations are open now until Tuesday, July 21st 2026.

Nomination count: Only one nomination per tattoo artist is necessary, as nominations do not count as votes.

Only one nomination per tattoo artist is necessary, as nominations do not count as votes.

Voting Period : Voting runs from Tuesday, July 21st, through 5 AM on Friday, July 31st.

: Voting runs from Tuesday, July 21st, through 5 AM on Friday, July 31st.

Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.

One vote per person/per day.

Coverage Area: For this poll, we are only accepting nominations for tattoo artists who operate in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Somebody in Kalamazoo is about to get a title they probably didn't expect to wake up with. Scroll to submit your nomination below.

Read More: New Tattoo Laws in Michigan: No More Numbing Products Allowed

Read More: New Tattoo Laws in Michigan: No More Numbing Products Allowed

Please do your best to give us the correct spelling of the tattoo artists' names. Only one nomination per tattoo artist is needed. Nominations do not count as votes.

(If you don't see the nomination form below, please tap here.)

Check back here to vote for your favorite tattoo artist on Tuesday, July 21st.

The Top 21 Most Intriguing Michigan Tattoo Shop Names Not recommended, but if you're going to pick your tattoo based on the name of the shop, here are 21 of the most creative ink purveyor names in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow