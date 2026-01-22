Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week Returns For A 16th Year

Annual events can be some of the most exciting things to happen in a community as the anticipation is built for the entire year as people are waiting for the event to come back around. Often times, the event planners are already working to plan the next year's event just days after completion and attendees are recalling their favorite parts until they can go again.

Kalamazoo is a community that has a calendar jam-packed with annual events from fundraisers and parties to festivals and concert series, they know how to keep people entertained. With a city like Kalamazoo that is saturated with arts, food, culture, and more, there's tons of variety in the annual events that occur.

There are some annual events that have been around for decades, starting during the 20th century and being carried now by those who benefitted from the event or watched others host these events. There is a special kind of joy and power in watching these yearly projects come to life again and again. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week is no different as they are going into their 16th year highlighting the special drinks.

Have You Ever Participated in Craft Beverage Week?

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage week will take place from Jan 31st to February 7th and will feature over 65 events and specials at over 20 different businesses.

WWMT via MSN reports:

600 Kitchen & Bar – Launching a new “Happiest Hour” every afternoon with a one of a kind KCBW flight and daily food features, including adultish happy meals.

Bell’s Brewery and Eccentric Café – Snow Jog winter run, Mars beer special release with burger pairing, and Roll Out the Barrel celebration.

Brick and Brine – Hail Mary cocktail feature all week long.

Burdick’s Bar & Grill – Stouts and Snouts event with Bell’s Brewery.

Centre Street Tap House – Meats & “Neats” whiskey release party, bloody marys with Detroit City Distillery, taco pairing with BrewDog, and the Great Saugatuck S’more Down.

Crafted Copper – Build your own snake bite, crash course cocktail flight, and aphrodisiac cocktail class.

HopCat – Cocktail features with an EspressZoo martini and Jammin’ on the Mall.

Hub Tavern + Grill – Brewery Wing-Off competition featuring Alaskan Brewing and Griffin Claw Brewing, and a rare whiskey release exclusive event.

Lawton Ridge Winery – Wine stain painting, trivia, Wine Country Catering food truck night, and BOGO wine flights.

LFG Gaming Bar – Boardgames and brews, beer nerd trivia and taco pairing with Bell’s Brewery, and deviled egg pairing with Iron Fish Distillery.

One Well Brewing – Bingo night, 5 course beer pairing dinner, and collaboration beer pairing with Brewery Outre.

Presidential Brewing Company – Beef Boss BBQ Masterclass, Winter Beer Olympics, beer and dips pairing with Barretts Smokehouse, sip and stretch brewery yoga, Build-a-Beer workshop, mimosa flights and brewhouse brunch, beer and fudge pairing with Schultz’ Sweets, karaoke bingo, trivia, and a special release of Big Stick Porter.

Shakespeare’s Pub – Team speed puzzle competition, Xtreme music bingo, beer trivia, Xtreme karaoke, New Belgium custom hat printing, and free dart clinic with Kalamazoo Dart Organization.

Sit and Stay Winery – Wine and coaster making workshop, best trained human competition, guess the wine flight, live music, wine and pizza pairing with Benny Di Carta’s, wine and sushi pairing with Maru, and Legacy rolls and wine pairing with Legacy Table.

Texas Corners Brewing Company – Dessert inspired beer and ciders, tropical vibes brews and food menu, mocktail and NA flights, and an open house style event on single varietal ciders with certified pommelier Andrew Schultz.

The Kalamazoo Stillhouse – Whiskey tasting and conversation with the makers.

The Zoo Scoop – Special feature dirty sodas all throughout the week.

V Roastery Coffee – Freshly handcrafted small batch coffee at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market.

Wax Wings Brewing Company – Taco-and-beer pairing featuring Mi Pueblo, winter Olympic trivia, and a Hammered and Stoned beer release party with Kalamazoo Curling Club.

WL Socialhouse – Sip and slurp oyster and beverage pairing, and a charcuterie board and bottle of wine feature.

Zero: Non-Alcoholic Bar – Vinyl night, trivia, and a mocktail tasting special feature at The Corner in the WMU Student Center.

Obviously, they would like you to go around and try all the different beverages giving you a chance to visit different locations, but they also have made it fun. There are check in challenges in which you can earn prizes for your participation, also there is an opportunity to vote for your favorite events.