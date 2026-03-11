Indiana has been part of several recalls in the last few weeks, including common grocery items, frozen foods, snacks, and more.

Alert: Three Ongoing Recalls to Know About In Indiana This Week

Many recalls still stem from common issues such as undeclared allergens, contamination, and labeling errors. Check below for three recalls that are ongoing in Indiana this week:

SkinnyPop is voluntarily recalling its newly launched White Cheddar Popcorn from shelves because the packaging is similar to that of its dairy-free version. The product is correctly labeled, but pulled to avoid confusion.

Ajinomoto is recalling an additional 15 products sold under the following brand names: Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s, bringing the total number of meals recalled to nearly 37 million pounds. The potentially affected products were sold at various retailers nationwide, including Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Sam's Club.

The affected foods include various frozen chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumpling products with best-by dates ranging from February 28, 2026, through August 19, 2027. Officials said the recalled items bear establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 inside the USDA inspection mark.

About 9,462 pounds of Rosina Food Products' "Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs" (32-oz bags) sold at Aldi are recalled due to potential metal fragment contamination. Affected products have a "best by" date of Oct. 30, 2026, produced on July 30, 2025 (timestamp 17:08–18:20). Return them to Aldi for a refund.

