New Affordable Bar Uses Old Name In Downtown Kalamazoo

One thing you will surely be able to find in Downtown Kalamazoo is a place for you to purchase a drink. There are several bars and breweries that call the city's center as their home which means there is a place for everyone to feel comfortable. There are barcades, dive bars, upscale bars, traditional bars, and more.

Back in the late 2000s, there was a scotch and whiskey bar that went by the name of Winston's in Downtown Kalamazoo. Winston's would have a short life before closing its doors and leaving the lease. Most recently, this space was occupied by the Grand Traverse Distillery Kalamazoo Tasting Room who took over for SideBar.

I don't think it would shock anyone to find out that there is going to be another bar opening in Downtown Kalamazoo because what else would they choose to put there? This time, this bar has a unique concept to appeal to the people and visitors of Kalamazoo while also reviving some old history.

Are You Looking For A new Bar To Visit In Kalamazoo?

MLive via MSN reports:

The concept for Winston’s at 224 E. Michigan Ave. is a “classic, approachable and affordable neighborhood bar,” per city documents. It’ll back up to Bates Alley, per city documents, a “fast-growing” corridor with an increasingly popular live music program. Local restaurateurs Casey Longton and Rob Nicol are heading up the project. The duo also own Principle, Roca and The Waiting Room in downtown Kalamazoo. The bar is expected to employ 10 full-time and five part-time staff, per city documents. Work in the space started in June 2025 and is expected to wrap up in March, according to city documents. An anticipated opening date is not set.

They haven't released a timeline of events, a grand opening, or hours of operation at the moment. They are making changes to the small kitchen, refitting the bar, and adding new flooring to the space.