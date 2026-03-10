BBQ sauce is a staple in many Indiana homes, adding flavor to grilled meats or enjoyed as a delicious dipping sauce. However, major retailers are now recalling a popular brand that may contain a potentially life-threatening ingredient.

Popular BBQ Sauce Recalled From Major Retailers In Indiana

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected BBQ sauce was mistakenly labeled and does not contain allergen disclaimers for wheat and soy. The FDA noted that people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy could have a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they consume the mislabeled honey BBQ sauce-mustard. The following product is included in the recall:

Savannah Bee Company has recalled its Honey BBQ Sauce - Mustard.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the company that its “Honey BBQ Sauce - Sweet” was mislabeled with a “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” label, according to the FDA. In photos shared by the FDA, correctly labeled Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard bottles are filled with a light yellow sauce, while the mislabeled bottles have the same label but are filled with dark brown sauce instead.

The FDA says that the recalled bottles were packaged in clear glass bottles with an orange Honey BBQ Sauce Mustard Label with the lot number “B1L1360525”. The bottles have a best-by date of May 16, 2027.

The bottles were sent to stores nationwide between July 30, 2025, and Feb. 26, 2026. Customers with the mislabeled bottles are asked to dispose of them immediately and contact the Savannah Bee Company for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact customer service at 800-955-5080, Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST.

