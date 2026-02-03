Kalamazoo Native Opens Arizona Burger Chain Location In Oakwood Plaza

One of my favorite things is to go around and try new restaurants for the first time, but I will say, I am one of those people who orders chicken tenders and fries the first time I go somewhere. There is a scientific reason behind this as the meal is the easiest to prepare so if you screw that up, I don't trust you to prepare anything else. I'm sure I'm not the only person who likes to try new restaurants or has weird philosophies behind ordering.

The Kalamazoo area has seen many restaurants come and go in its existence, but the last few years have seen that number be inflated. There are a several metrics that factor into the decision to open or close a restaurant. There have been a lot more closings than there have been new restaurants opening but we have been getting new options every now and then.

In fact, there is a new sushi restaurant, Cane's is getting their first location in Kalamazoo, and others that are looking to make a splash as they enter the highly competitive food industry in Kalamazoo. There are some places that are able to handle the heat more than others as they have continued success while others have had to throw in the white towel. There is a new burger joint coming to Kalamazoo and looking to steal the hearts of the locals.

What's Your Favorite Burger Spot In Kalamazoo? Maybe You Will Like This New Joint!

MLive via MSN reports:

Pasha Khosravani remembers visiting Treat Street with his mom while growing up in Kalamazoo. He plans to open his own business, called 5th Street Burger, in the same storefront this spring at 3023 Oakland Drive. He’s bringing his business with him while his business partner continues work out west. 5th Street Burger specializes in fresh smashburgers with unique toppings, Khosravani said, like the grilled pineapple Hawaiian Burger and the PB and PJ Burger, topped with pepper jack, peanut butter and pepper jelly.

Read More: Red Robin Releases New Value Menu At Michigan Locations

5th street prides itself on using fresh vegetables, burgers, and sauces every single day and refuse to use microwaves or heat lamps in their kitchens. They are looking for 12-15 people to staff the location and want to make great customer service the norm and expectation. He says the Oakwood Plaza is special, and he wanted to scoop up the open spot left by Schultz’s Treat Street which closed after 33 years.