Red Robin Releases New Value Menu At Michigan Locations

We all remember when Red Robin became one of the most popular burger restaurants in the entire world. While they do have some exceptional burgers and other menu items, it wasn't the food that brought them to glory, but instead their extremely catchy slogan. Yeah, you know it just like the rest of us do, say it with me, Redddd Robin, YUM!

Over the last decade or so, Red Robin has remained amongst one of the best burger chains in the United States. Most people will tell you that their burgers are seasoned, juicy, and delicious but it has to be the bottomless fries that keep people coming back for more. I think you can see that there are a number of reasons to choose Red Robin.

Although they are famous for their clever slogan, amazing burgers, and never-ending fries they are still in one of the most competitive industries in the world. They are consistently looking for ways to set themselves apart from the rest of their competition and keeping returning customers while drawing in new clientele. They have announced a new promotion that will have Michigan residents running to their nearest Red Robin.

Red Robin unveiled Big Yumm deals last week. Beginning on Monday, guests can order from the menu, which includes new entrées and specials aimed at diners seeking affordable dining deals. The six meal options start at $9.99 and will be available at Red Robin locations nationwide. Guests can choose from favorites like Red Robin’s hand-breaded Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich and new Cowboy Ranch Double Burger.

They will also have options like the Buzz Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Bacon Club Crispy Chicken Sandwich that will be added to the value menu as well. Each of these options does come with a bottomless side but you have to purchase a drink on the side for an additional cost.