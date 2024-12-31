With the new year comes many changes for Indiana residents. That also means a new set of laws will go into effect when midnight strikes. Indiana residents should prepare for several legal changes on January 1st.

Canva Canva loading...

Three New Laws Will Affect Indiana Residents Starting January 1st

When we turn the page on the calendar, three new laws will be on the books in Indiana. Here's a rundown of changes effective immediately in 2025:

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Child Labor Laws

One major change to child labor laws in Indiana will allow minors to work any shift an adult can work beginning at age 16 and no longer require the minor to be supervised. All restrictions on the number of hours and times a 16 or 17-year-old can work have been removed.

Canva Canva loading...

Indiana's Flat Income Tax Rate Lowered

Indiana taxpayers could see a little more money in their pockets with the reduction of the state's flat income tax rate from 3.05% to 3%. The improvement is part of the state's commitment to reducing tax burdens for Hoosiers by lowering the rate to 2.9 percent by January 1, 2027.

Indiana Dig Law Update

Workers must now wait two full business days after notifying utilities to mark the locations of underground lines before starting any digging. All Indiana utilities must respond to line-marking requests within two business days and excavators must confirm receipt of responses before digging. When notice is given and the project starts, work has to begin within 10 days or a new request has to be given.

Another change to the law includes the definition of 'prevailing time' (working day) is the time observed in Indianapolis, Indiana as 7 am to 6 pm Eastern Standard Time. So excavators that observe Central Standard Time must account for the time difference between their local time and the prevailing time.

January 1st is just the start of law changes in the Hoosier state as more updates are expected to take effect on July 1st, 2025.

10 Food Shortages and Price Increases We Could See in 2025 Digging through the available info, it looks like we can look forward to some more shortages and price increases in the new year. Gallery Credit: