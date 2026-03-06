Indiana residents have been feeling the strain of high grocery prices, with virtually everything being more expensive. And you can see those price hikes in every aisle—from produce to pantry essentials to packaged snacks. However, one popular chain in Indiana is helping customers save money at the checkout lane as America's cheapest grocery store.

Major Chain In Indiana Named America's Cheapest Grocery Store

Consumer Reports and Strategic Resource Group analyzed prices at grocery chains in major metro areas nationwide to determine the most and least expensive supermarkets on average. Since Walmart is typically the cheapest, the major retailer was used as the benchmark against which all other retailers were compared in the Consumer Reports analysis. While it was still one of the lower-cost options, it was beaten by five other retailers.

Get our free mobile app

1858022257 loading...

When it comes to price, it's clear that warehouse clubs offer the biggest savings. Consumer Reports found that Costco’s average prices were about 21.4 percent below Walmart’s. With a price difference that dramatic, the savings can more than make up for the annual fee to become a member, especially if you take advantage of special sign-up offers.

One reason for Costco's low prices is that Kirkland, Costco’s private label, makes everything from diapers to prosecco, which the warehouse store sells at lower prices than name-brand products. It can do this because there are no advertising or marketing costs for Kirkland products, unlike comparable brands.

Whole Foods Market was the most expensive chain in the study, with prices about 39% higher than what you'll pay at Walmart locations nationwide.

11 Things You Should Never Buy At Indiana Costco Stores The following items are just a few of the warehouse club wares worth avoiding. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson