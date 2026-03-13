Turn Your Backyard into a Haven for Birds:

As the Hoosier State begins to thaw, the skies are aflutter with birds and raptors returning north for spring. With Indiana's bird populations shrinking, here's how you can support and protect wildlife in your own backyard with just a few simple steps.

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Let the great migration begin!

Both the sandhill cranes and bald eagles use Indiana's riverbanks and wetlands as an important stopover as they head to their breeding grounds in Michigan and Canada. In fact, you're more likely to hear the sandhill crane before you see it!

Sandhill Crane Migration Michigan Getty Images loading...

Whether you're a seasoned birder or just discovering this magical migration, grab your binoculars! Now is the perfect time to head outdoors to see Indiana's wetlands, lakes, and open skies alive with the sights and sounds of these graceful birds-- including your own backyard:

What is Birdscaping?

In an interview with Wisconsin-based author Mariette Nowak, the Great Lakes Echo describes the new trend of 'birdscaping', and it's exactly what you think it is. Birdscaping is the process of tailoring your backyard landscaping for birds.

For example, Nowak says she chooses plants with high amounts of nectar to help support hummingbirds.

Birdscaping your yard creates a sanctuary for birds. There are many ways to incorporate native plants, from creating mini-prairies to potted plants on your balcony...Nowak said that any little effort can make a big effect -- Great Lakes Echo

Plants native to Indiana include: Smooth Aster, Showy Goldenrod, Wingstem, Missouri Ironweed, and more. Check out a list of native plants here.

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