Many Indiana residents enjoy the convenience and affordability of fast-food chains, which offer a predictable, satisfying meal that fits busy lifestyles. However, there may be fewer options for one popular fast-food restaurant, as the company has filed for bankruptcy and is closing locations, including in Indiana.

Popular Fast Food Chain Closing Locations, Including Indiana

FAT Brands Inc., the California-based restaurant conglomerate that has owned Fazoli’s since 2021, recently filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg, the filing comes as FAT’s debt restructuring faces potential complications from litigation with creditors.

According to a statement from the company's CEO, “Our focus in this process remains providing quality service to our customers and supporting our franchise partners and the thousands of corporate and franchise employees.” CEO of FAT Brands, Andy Wiederhorn, said in a statement on the organization's website. Wiederhorn has also dealt with numerous legal issues.

In 2024, Wiederhorn was indicted for money laundering and fraud for allegedly using FAT Brands to pay for more than $27 million in personal expenses. The charges were dropped in July 2025, according to the Dayton Daily News.

While there was no immediate word on closure at the time of the bankruptcy filing, Fazoli’s has permanently closed in one area of the Hoosier state.

The latest Fazoli's closures recently affected the Evansville location on Weston Road. There are 28 locations still open throughout the state.

And Fazoli's isn't the only restaurant favorite closing locations in 2026. Check the list below for more closures in Indiana.