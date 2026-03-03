Baby monitors provide Indiana parents a reliable way to keep a close eye on their baby while they sleep or when they're not in the same room. However, families in Indiana are urged to check their monitors after thousands were recalled for a potentially dangerous issue.

Major Retailers In Indiana Recall Baby Monitors For Overheating

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling about 81,000 baby monitors over fears they could overheat and pose a fire hazard. According to the CSPC, 11 incidents involving the display unit have been reported, but no injuries have occurred. Consumers are urged to check their homes for the following products:

The Babysense Max View Baby Monitor is part of the recall, and the specific issue involves the display unit, which is the part of the monitor that allows parents to see and hear the baby. It does not involve the cameras that would be in your child's bedroom. You'll find the model number VBM55RX printed on the label on the back of that display unit. The monitors were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and babylist.com between January 2023 and December 2025. They cost between $90 and $180.

Consumers are warned not to throw away the recalled device in the trash, recycling bin, or in used battery recycling boxes you may find at stores. These types of lithium-ion batteries must be carefully disposed of due to a fire hazard risk. Please check with your local municipal household hazardous waste disposal center to see if they accept this type of battery.

