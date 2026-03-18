Spring 2026 Concerts Bring Big Names To Indiana Stages

Spring 2026 Concerts Bring Big Names To Indiana Stages

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From country classics to rock legends, Indiana's spring concert scene has something for everyone. This lineup is turning heads and tapping toes!

Below you'll find all of the biggest shows coming to the Hoosier State this Spring.  You can tap here to see the biggest Michigan concerts.

The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana Spring 2026

Friday, March 20th

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Artist: Trisha Yearwood
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, March 21st

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Artist: Sawyer Brown
Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
City: Gas City

 

Thursday, March 26th

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Artist: Steel Panther with Cody Parks & the Dirty South
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, March 27th

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Artist: Lita Ford with Special Guest Steelheart
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, March 28th

Artist: Slaughter with Quiet Riot and Great White
Venue:  Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg

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Artist: Jake Owen with Kendell Marvel
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

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Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers with Canyon Lights
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Sunday, March 29th

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Artist: Gary Numan with Tremours
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

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Monday, March 30th

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Artist: Steel Panther
Venue:  Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

 

Tuesday, March 31st

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Artist: Bob Dylan
Venue:  Emens Auditorium
City: Muncie

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Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers with Canyon Lights
Venue:  Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Saturday, April 4th

Artist: Surface with Changing Faces and Force MDs
Venue:  Lerner Theater
City: Elkhart

 

Wednesday, April 8th

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Artist: Soul Asylum
Venue:  Hendricks Live!
City: Plainfield

 

Thursday, April 9th

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Artist:  Mandy Patinkin
Venue:  Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Carmel

 

Friday, April 10th

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Artist: Chris Cagle
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

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Artist: Soul Asylum with Corey Glover
Venue:  Loeb Playhouse
City: West Lafayette

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Artist:  Chris Thile
Venue:  Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Carmel

Saturday, April 11th

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Artist:  Chris Cagle
Venue:  8 Second Saloon
City: Indianapolis

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Artist:  A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Venue:  Assembly Hall
City: Bloomington

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Artist:  Randy Travis
Venue:  Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson

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Artist: Bill Engvall
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

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Artist:  Mandy Patinkin
Venue:  Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Jasper

Sunday, April 12th

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Artist: Aly & AJ
Venue:  Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, April 14th

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Artist: Hunter Hayes
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, April 15th

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Artist: CeCe Winans
Venue:  The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Maren Morris with Slimdan
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

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Artist: Max McNown
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, April 16th

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Artist: Styx
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Friday, April 17th

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Artist: The Isley Brothers
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

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Artist: Bodeans
Venue:  Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center
City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, April 18th

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Artist: Luke Combs with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, and more
Venue:  Notre Dame Stadium
City: South Bend

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Artist: The Bodeans
Venue:  Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

 

Sunday, April 19th

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Artist: Thomas Dolby
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Monday, April 20th

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Artist: Sevendust with Atreyu and Fire From the Gods
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, April 22nd

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Artist: Barnes Courtney with Belle and Chain
Venue:  HI-FI
City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Thursday, April 23rd

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Artist: Dwight Yoakam with ZZ Top and Southall
Venue:  Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist: Grand Funk Railroad
Venue:  Honeywell Center – Ford Theater
City: Wabash

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Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Wilco
Venue:  Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Tiffany
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Howie Day
Venue:  Turntable
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, April 24th

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Artist: Sawyer Brown
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

Artist: Mark Chesnutt
Venue:  Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City: Elizabeth

Artist: Wilco
Venue:  The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville

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Artist: John Waite
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, April 25th

Artist: Grand Funk Railroad
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, April 26th

Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, April 29th

Artist: DaBaby with Zeddy Will, H3adband, and Bri3
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Pop Evil with Sierra Pilot and Kamenar
Venue:  HI-FI
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, April 30th

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Artist: Juvenile
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

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Artist: The Wailers
Venue:  The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 1st

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Artist: The Head and the Heart with The Brudi Brothers
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

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Artist: David Byrne
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, May 2nd

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Artist: The Temptations with The Four Tops
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

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Artist: David Byrne
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, May 3rd

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Artist: Melissa Etheridge
Venue:  Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Carmel

 

Thursday, May 7th

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Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, May 8th

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Artist: Ja Rule
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Too Short
Venue:  La Flaca
City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, May 9th

Artist:  Steve Vai and Joe Satriani with Animals as Leaders
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

 

Sunday, May 10th

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Artist:  UB40 feat. Ali Campbell
Venue:  The Mill Terre Haute
City: Terre Haute

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Artist: Anthony Hamilton with The Hamiltones
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Kottonmouth Kings with A Killer's Confession and Kung Fu Vampire
Venue:  Piere's Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Marc Broussard with Sway Wild
Venue:  HI-FI
City: Indianapolis

 

Friday, May 15th

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Artist: Craig Morgan
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, May 16th

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Artist: Jefferson Starship with Orleans, Firefall, and Atlanta Rhythm Section
Venue:  The FLEX at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick

Artist:  38 Special
Venue:  The Mill Terre Haute
City: Terre Haute

Artist: Don McLean
Venue:  Honeywell Center – Ford Theater
City: Wabash

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Artist: Michael W. Smith
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, May 23rd

Artist: Foghat with Nazareth
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

 

Sunday, May 24th

Artist: Indy 500 Snake Pit with Zedd, Crankdat, Wooli, and More…
Venue:  Indy 500
City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, May 26th

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Artist: Buckcherry with Maciann
Venue:  Piere’s Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne

 

Friday, May 29th

Artist:  Lorrie Morgan
Venue:  Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson

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Artist: Steve Earle
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, May 30th

Artist: Sara Evans
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: Lorrie Morgan
Venue:  Honeywell Center – Ford Theater
City: Wabash

 

Tuesday, June 2nd

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Artist: Buckcherry with the Protest
Venue:  HI-FI
City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Devo
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

 

Thursday, June 4th

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Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Friday, June 5th

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Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Sunday, June 7th

Artist: Killswitch Engage with Machine Head, Havok, Iron Reagan
Venue:  Coveleski Stadium
City: South Bend

 

Tuesday, June 9th

Artist: Five for Fighting with Edwin McCain
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist:  Corinne Bailey Rae
Venue:  Hendricks Live!
City: Plainfield

Artist:  Alison Krauss & Union Station with Theo Lawrence
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Tuesday, June 9th

Artist:  Alison Krauss & Union Station with Theo Lawrence
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist:  Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, me n ü
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Thursday, June 11th

Artist: David Lee Roth
Venue:  Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist:  The Bellamy Brothers
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Friday, June 12th

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Artist: Post Malone
Venue:  Lucas Oil Stadium
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, June 13th

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Artist:  Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: The Band Perry
Venue:  Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City: Elizabeth

Artist: Blackhawk
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

 

Sunday, June 14th

Artist:  Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Tuesday, June 16th

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Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic
Venue:  Ford Center
City: Evansville

 

Wednesday, June 17th

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Artist: Journey
Venue:  Ford Center
City: Evansville

 

Thursday, June 18th

Artist:  Godsmack
Venue:  Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

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Artist: Journey
Venue:  Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
City: Fort Wayne

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Artist:  The Righteous Brothers
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

 

Friday, June 19th

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Artist:  Trace Adkins
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist:  Teddy Riley with Guy 2.0
Venue:  Madam Walker Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Every Concert Coming to Grand Rapids' Acrisure Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far)

Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids will have its inaugural concert season in 2026, and the lineup is spectacular. Check out the acts coming to town in 2026!

Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed

Filed Under: Indiana
Categories: Articles, Celebrities, Concerts, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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