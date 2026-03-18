Spring 2026 Concerts Bring Big Names To Indiana Stages
From country classics to rock legends, Indiana's spring concert scene has something for everyone. This lineup is turning heads and tapping toes!
Below you'll find all of the biggest shows coming to the Hoosier State this Spring. You can tap here to see the biggest Michigan concerts.
The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana Spring 2026
Friday, March 20th
Artist: Trisha Yearwood
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, March 21st
Artist: Sawyer Brown
Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
City: Gas City
Thursday, March 26th
Artist: Steel Panther with Cody Parks & the Dirty South
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, March 27th
Artist: Lita Ford with Special Guest Steelheart
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, March 28th
Artist: Slaughter with Quiet Riot and Great White
Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg
Artist: Jake Owen with Kendell Marvel
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers with Canyon Lights
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Sunday, March 29th
Artist: Gary Numan with Tremours
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Monday, March 30th
Artist: Steel Panther
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Tuesday, March 31st
Artist: Bob Dylan
Venue: Emens Auditorium
City: Muncie
Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers with Canyon Lights
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Saturday, April 4th
Artist: Surface with Changing Faces and Force MDs
Venue: Lerner Theater
City: Elkhart
Wednesday, April 8th
Artist: Soul Asylum
Venue: Hendricks Live!
City: Plainfield
Thursday, April 9th
Artist: Mandy Patinkin
Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Carmel
Friday, April 10th
Artist: Chris Cagle
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Soul Asylum with Corey Glover
Venue: Loeb Playhouse
City: West Lafayette
Artist: Chris Thile
Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Carmel
Saturday, April 11th
Artist: Chris Cagle
Venue: 8 Second Saloon
City: Indianapolis
Artist: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Venue: Assembly Hall
City: Bloomington
Artist: Randy Travis
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson
Artist: Bill Engvall
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Mandy Patinkin
Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Jasper
Sunday, April 12th
Artist: Aly & AJ
Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, April 14th
Artist: Hunter Hayes
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, April 15th
Artist: CeCe Winans
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Maren Morris with Slimdan
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Max McNown
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, April 16th
Artist: Styx
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, April 17th
Artist: The Isley Brothers
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Bodeans
Venue: Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, April 18th
Artist: Luke Combs with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, and more
Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
City: South Bend
Artist: The Bodeans
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Sunday, April 19th
Artist: Thomas Dolby
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Monday, April 20th
Artist: Sevendust with Atreyu and Fire From the Gods
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, April 22nd
Artist: Barnes Courtney with Belle and Chain
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Thursday, April 23rd
Artist: Dwight Yoakam with ZZ Top and Southall
Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Grand Funk Railroad
Venue: Honeywell Center – Ford Theater
City: Wabash
Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Wilco
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Tiffany
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Howie Day
Venue: Turntable
City: Indianapolis
Friday, April 24th
Artist: Sawyer Brown
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: Mark Chesnutt
Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City: Elizabeth
Artist: Wilco
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville
Artist: John Waite
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, April 25th
Artist: Grand Funk Railroad
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, April 26th
Artist: They Might Be Giants
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, April 29th
Artist: DaBaby with Zeddy Will, H3adband, and Bri3
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Pop Evil with Sierra Pilot and Kamenar
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, April 30th
Artist: Juvenile
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Wailers
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, May 1st
Artist: The Head and the Heart with The Brudi Brothers
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: David Byrne
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, May 2nd
Artist: The Temptations with The Four Tops
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Artist: David Byrne
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, May 3rd
Artist: Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium
City: Carmel
Thursday, May 7th
Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Friday, May 8th
Artist: Ja Rule
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Too Short
Venue: La Flaca
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, May 9th
Artist: Steve Vai and Joe Satriani with Animals as Leaders
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, May 10th
Artist: UB40 feat. Ali Campbell
Venue: The Mill Terre Haute
City: Terre Haute
Artist: Anthony Hamilton with The Hamiltones
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Kottonmouth Kings with A Killer's Confession and Kung Fu Vampire
Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Marc Broussard with Sway Wild
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis
Friday, May 15th
Artist: Craig Morgan
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, May 16th
Artist: Jefferson Starship with Orleans, Firefall, and Atlanta Rhythm Section
Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick
Artist: 38 Special
Venue: The Mill Terre Haute
City: Terre Haute
Artist: Don McLean
Venue: Honeywell Center – Ford Theater
City: Wabash
Artist: Michael W. Smith
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, May 23rd
Artist: Foghat with Nazareth
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Sunday, May 24th
Artist: Indy 500 Snake Pit with Zedd, Crankdat, Wooli, and More…
Venue: Indy 500
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, May 26th
Artist: Buckcherry with Maciann
Venue: Piere’s Entertainment Center
City: Fort Wayne
Friday, May 29th
Artist: Lorrie Morgan
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson
Artist: Steve Earle
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, May 30th
Artist: Sara Evans
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Lorrie Morgan
Venue: Honeywell Center – Ford Theater
City: Wabash
Tuesday, June 2nd
Artist: Buckcherry with the Protest
Venue: HI-FI
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Devo
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, June 4th
Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Friday, June 5th
Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Sunday, June 7th
Artist: Killswitch Engage with Machine Head, Havok, Iron Reagan
Venue: Coveleski Stadium
City: South Bend
Tuesday, June 9th
Artist: Five for Fighting with Edwin McCain
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Corinne Bailey Rae
Venue: Hendricks Live!
City: Plainfield
Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Theo Lawrence
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Tuesday, June 9th
Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Theo Lawrence
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, me n ü
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Thursday, June 11th
Artist: David Lee Roth
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: The Bellamy Brothers
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, June 12th
Artist: Post Malone
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, June 13th
Artist: Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: The Band Perry
Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
City: Elizabeth
Artist: Blackhawk
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Sunday, June 14th
Artist: Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Tuesday, June 16th
Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic
Venue: Ford Center
City: Evansville
Wednesday, June 17th
Artist: Journey
Venue: Ford Center
City: Evansville
Thursday, June 18th
Artist: Godsmack
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Journey
Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: The Righteous Brothers
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, June 19th
Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: Teddy Riley with Guy 2.0
Venue: Madam Walker Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Every Concert Coming to Grand Rapids' Acrisure Amphitheater in 2026 (So Far)
Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed