From country classics to rock legends, Indiana's spring concert scene has something for everyone. This lineup is turning heads and tapping toes!

Below you'll find all of the biggest shows coming to the Hoosier State this Spring. You can tap here to see the biggest Michigan concerts.

The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana Spring 2026

Friday, March 20th

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Artist: Trisha Yearwood

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, March 21st

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Artist: Sawyer Brown

Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center

City: Gas City

Thursday, March 26th

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Artist: Steel Panther with Cody Parks & the Dirty South

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, March 27th

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Artist: Lita Ford with Special Guest Steelheart

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, March 28th

Artist: Slaughter with Quiet Riot and Great White

Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center

City: Lawrenceburg

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Artist: Jake Owen with Kendell Marvel

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

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Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers with Canyon Lights

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Sunday, March 29th

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Artist: Gary Numan with Tremours

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

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Monday, March 30th

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Artist: Steel Panther

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Tuesday, March 31st

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Artist: Bob Dylan

Venue: Emens Auditorium

City: Muncie

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Artist: George Thorogood & the Destroyers with Canyon Lights

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, April 4th

Artist: Surface with Changing Faces and Force MDs

Venue: Lerner Theater

City: Elkhart

Wednesday, April 8th

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Artist: Soul Asylum

Venue: Hendricks Live!

City: Plainfield

Thursday, April 9th

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Artist: Mandy Patinkin

Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium

City: Carmel

Friday, April 10th

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Artist: Chris Cagle

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

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Artist: Soul Asylum with Corey Glover

Venue: Loeb Playhouse

City: West Lafayette

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Artist: Chris Thile

Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium

City: Carmel

Saturday, April 11th

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Artist: Chris Cagle

Venue: 8 Second Saloon

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Venue: Assembly Hall

City: Bloomington

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Artist: Randy Travis

Venue: Paramount Theatre

City: Anderson

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Artist: Bill Engvall

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

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Artist: Mandy Patinkin

Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium

City: Jasper

Sunday, April 12th

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Artist: Aly & AJ

Venue: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, April 14th

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Artist: Hunter Hayes

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, April 15th

Cece Winans coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: CeCe Winans

Venue: The Embassy Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Maren Morris with Slimdan

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

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Artist: Max McNown

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, April 16th

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Artist: Styx

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, April 17th

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Artist: The Isley Brothers

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

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Artist: Bodeans

Venue: Shelton Auditorium at Butler Arts Center

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, April 18th

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Artist: Luke Combs with Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, and more

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

City: South Bend

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Artist: The Bodeans

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Sunday, April 19th

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Artist: Thomas Dolby

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Monday, April 20th

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Artist: Sevendust with Atreyu and Fire From the Gods

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, April 22nd

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Artist: Barnes Courtney with Belle and Chain

Venue: HI-FI

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Thursday, April 23rd

2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead - Inside Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Dwight Yoakam with ZZ Top and Southall

Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Trace Adkins

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Artist: Grand Funk Railroad

Venue: Honeywell Center – Ford Theater

City: Wabash

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Artist: Jo Dee Messina

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Wilco

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Tiffany

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Howie Day

Venue: Turntable

City: Indianapolis

Friday, April 24th

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Artist: Sawyer Brown

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Artist: They Might Be Giants

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Artist: Mark Chesnutt

Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

City: Elizabeth

Artist: Wilco

Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

City: Evansville

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Artist: John Waite

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, April 25th

Artist: Grand Funk Railroad

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Artist: They Might Be Giants

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, April 26th

Artist: They Might Be Giants

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, April 29th

Artist: DaBaby with Zeddy Will, H3adband, and Bri3

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Pop Evil with Sierra Pilot and Kamenar

Venue: HI-FI

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, April 30th

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Artist: Juvenile

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: The Wailers

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 1st

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Artist: The Head and the Heart with The Brudi Brothers

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

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Artist: David Byrne

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, May 2nd

The Temptations coming to Indiana Getty Images for Princess Cruise loading...

Artist: The Temptations with The Four Tops

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

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Artist: David Byrne

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, May 3rd

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Artist: Melissa Etheridge

Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium

City: Carmel

Thursday, May 7th

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Artist: YUNGBLUD with Return to Dust

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 8th

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Artist: Ja Rule

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Artist: Too Short

Venue: La Flaca

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, May 9th

Artist: Steve Vai and Joe Satriani with Animals as Leaders

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, May 10th

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Artist: UB40 feat. Ali Campbell

Venue: The Mill Terre Haute

City: Terre Haute

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Artist: Anthony Hamilton with The Hamiltones

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Artist: Kottonmouth Kings with A Killer's Confession and Kung Fu Vampire

Venue: Piere's Entertainment Center

City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: Marc Broussard with Sway Wild

Venue: HI-FI

City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 15th

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Artist: Craig Morgan

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, May 16th

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Artist: Jefferson Starship with Orleans, Firefall, and Atlanta Rhythm Section

Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort

City: French Lick

Artist: 38 Special

Venue: The Mill Terre Haute

City: Terre Haute

Artist: Don McLean

Venue: Honeywell Center – Ford Theater

City: Wabash

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Artist: Michael W. Smith

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, May 23rd

Artist: Foghat with Nazareth

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

Sunday, May 24th

Artist: Indy 500 Snake Pit with Zedd, Crankdat, Wooli, and More…

Venue: Indy 500

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, May 26th

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Artist: Buckcherry with Maciann

Venue: Piere’s Entertainment Center

City: Fort Wayne

Friday, May 29th

Artist: Lorrie Morgan

Venue: Paramount Theatre

City: Anderson

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Artist: Steve Earle

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, May 30th

Artist: Sara Evans

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Lorrie Morgan

Venue: Honeywell Center – Ford Theater

City: Wabash

Tuesday, June 2nd

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Artist: Buckcherry with the Protest

Venue: HI-FI

City: Indianapolis

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Artist: Devo

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, June 4th

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Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Friday, June 5th

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Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Sunday, June 7th

Artist: Killswitch Engage with Machine Head, Havok, Iron Reagan

Venue: Coveleski Stadium

City: South Bend

Tuesday, June 9th

Artist: Five for Fighting with Edwin McCain

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Artist: Corinne Bailey Rae

Venue: Hendricks Live!

City: Plainfield

Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Theo Lawrence

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Tuesday, June 9th

Artist: Alison Krauss & Union Station with Theo Lawrence

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Kid Cudi with M.I.A., Big Boi, me n ü

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Thursday, June 11th

Artist: David Lee Roth

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: The Bellamy Brothers

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, June 12th

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Artist: Post Malone

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, June 13th

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Artist: Meghan Trainor with Icona Pop

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: The Band Perry

Venue: Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

City: Elizabeth

Artist: Blackhawk

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Sunday, June 14th

Artist: Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Tuesday, June 16th

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Artist: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Venue: Ford Center

City: Evansville

Wednesday, June 17th

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Artist: Journey

Venue: Ford Center

City: Evansville

Thursday, June 18th

Artist: Godsmack

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

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Artist: Journey

Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

City: Fort Wayne

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Artist: The Righteous Brothers

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, June 19th

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Artist: Trace Adkins

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Artist: Teddy Riley with Guy 2.0

Venue: Madam Walker Theatre

City: Indianapolis