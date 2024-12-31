Michigan: FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives for 2025
From Russian spies to murderers, the FBI needs your help. Do you have information on one of these Michigan fugitives?
All cases below are currently being handled by the FBI Detroit field office. If you have information on one of the cases below please contact your local authorities or the Detroit FBI field office.
Michigan's Most Wanted Fugitives According to the FBI
Natalya Burlinova
- Date of Birth: July 22nd, 1983
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Blue/Gray
- Gender: Female
- Nationality: Russian
- Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States; Agent of a Foreign Government
On April 17, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Burlinova in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after she was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States and Agent of a Foreign Government.
Click here for more information.
Edgardo Luis Perez a.k.a. Eddie Perez
- Date of Birth: May 19th, 1982
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'6"
- Weight: 140-160 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: White (Hispanic)
- Wanted For: Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution - Felony Murder
Perez has ties to Indiana, Michigan, Puerto Rico, and Tijuana, Mexico.
Click here for more information.
Darren Anthony Robinson
- Date of Birth: January 31, 1970
- Hair Color: Bald
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Gender: Male
- Race: Black
- Wanted For: Wire Fraud; Money Laundering
On January 11, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, after he was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.
Tap here for more information.
FBI Seeking Information For These Michigan Victims
Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,
On July 5, 2013, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle on the 600 block of Washington Street, Traverse City, Michigan, when she was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.
Tap here for more information.
Jerome Deshaun Ezell
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,
On November 7, 2017, Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department. Ezell’s vehicle, a white 2017 Chevy Equinox,
was located near 1175 N. Fairview Street in Lansing, Michigan. Officers found Ezell's infant son in the vehicle but did not find Ezell. On December 12, 2018,
Ezell's remains were discovered in a wooded area of 1-94 in Van Buren County.
Tap here for more information.
If you have any information on one of the cases above please contact the FBI in Detroit by tapping here.
