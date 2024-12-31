Michigan: FBI&#8217;s Most Wanted Fugitives for 2025

Michigan: FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives for 2025

FBI.gov and Canva

From Russian spies to murderers, the FBI needs your help. Do you have information on one of these Michigan fugitives?

All cases below are currently being handled by the FBI Detroit field office.  If you have information on one of the cases below please contact your local authorities or the Detroit FBI field office.

Michigan's Most Wanted Fugitives According to the FBI

FBI.gov and Canva
loading...

Natalya Burlinova

  • Date of Birth: July 22nd, 1983
  • Hair Color: Brown
  • Eye Color: Blue/Gray
  • Gender: Female
  • Nationality: Russian
  • Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States; Agent of a Foreign Government

On April 17, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Burlinova in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after she was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States and Agent of a Foreign Government.

Click here for more information.

 

FBI.gov and Canva
loading...
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Edgardo Luis Perez a.k.a. Eddie Perez

  • Date of Birth: May 19th, 1982
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Height: 5'6"
  • Weight: 140-160 pounds
  • Gender: Male
  • Race: White (Hispanic)
  • Wanted For: Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution - Felony Murder

Perez has ties to Indiana, Michigan, Puerto Rico, and Tijuana, Mexico. 

Click here for more information.

 

FBI.gov and Canva
loading...

Darren Anthony Robinson

  • Date of Birth: January 31, 1970
  • Hair Color: Bald
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 180 pounds
  • Gender: Male
  • Race: Black
  • Wanted For: Wire Fraud; Money Laundering

On January 11, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, after he was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Tap here for more information.

 

FBI Seeking Information For These Michigan Victims

FBI.gov and Canva
loading...

Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,

On July 5, 2013, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle on the 600 block of Washington Street, Traverse City, Michigan, when she was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

Tap here for more information.

FBI.gov and Canva
loading...

Jerome Deshaun Ezell

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,

On November 7, 2017, Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department. Ezell’s vehicle, a white 2017 Chevy Equinox,
was located near 1175 N. Fairview Street in Lansing, Michigan. Officers found Ezell's infant son in the vehicle but did not find Ezell. On December 12, 2018,
Ezell's remains were discovered in a wooded area of 1-94 in Van Buren County. 

Tap here for more information.

If you have any information on one of the cases above please contact the FBI in Detroit by tapping here.

The 10 Top Crimes People Were Arrested For in Michigan

The personal injury lawyers at Omega Law Group recently conducted a study to determine what crimes Michigan residents were most frequently arrested for. Using data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Crime Data Explorer, they determined the 10 Top Crimes People Were Arrested For in Michigan between 2021 and 2022.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

States of Violence: Violent Crime Per 100,000 Ranking by State

The DeMayo Law Office recently combed through the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Crime Data Explorer to determine which state had the most violent crime over five years (2018 - 2022.) Here's the complete list, counting down to the most violent state in America.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Crime, Evergreen, FBI, Michigan, Most Wanted
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, News

More From WKFR