Michigan: FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives for 2025

From Russian spies to murderers, the FBI needs your help. Do you have information on one of these Michigan fugitives?

All cases below are currently being handled by the FBI Detroit field office. If you have information on one of the cases below please contact your local authorities or the Detroit FBI field office.

Michigan's Most Wanted Fugitives According to the FBI

NATALIA BURLINOVA FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Natalya Burlinova

Date of Birth: July 22nd, 1983

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue/Gray

Gender: Female

Nationality: Russian

Wanted For: Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States; Agent of a Foreign Government

On April 17, 2023, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Burlinova in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., after she was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Offense or to Defraud the United States and Agent of a Foreign Government.

Click here for more information.

EDGARDO LUIS PEREZ FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Edgardo Luis Perez a.k.a. Eddie Perez

Date of Birth: May 19th, 1982

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 140-160 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: White (Hispanic)

Wanted For: Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution - Felony Murder

Perez has ties to Indiana, Michigan, Puerto Rico, and Tijuana, Mexico.

Click here for more information.

DARREN ANTHONY ROBINSON FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Darren Anthony Robinson

Date of Birth: January 31, 1970

Hair Color: Bald

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 180 pounds

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Wanted For: Wire Fraud; Money Laundering

On January 11, 2024, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Robinson in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, after he was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Tap here for more information.

FBI Seeking Information For These Michigan Victims

KELLY BOYCE-HURLBERT FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,

On July 5, 2013, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle on the 600 block of Washington Street, Traverse City, Michigan, when she was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

Tap here for more information.

READ MORE: Ohio Woman Arrested at Shop With a Cop Event

READ MORE: Ohio Woman Arrested at Shop With a Cop Event

JEROME DESHAUN EZELL FBI.gov and Canva loading...

Jerome Deshaun Ezell

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person who killed this victim,

On November 7, 2017, Jerome Deshaun Ezell was reported missing to the Lansing Township Police Department. Ezell’s vehicle, a white 2017 Chevy Equinox,

was located near 1175 N. Fairview Street in Lansing, Michigan. Officers found Ezell's infant son in the vehicle but did not find Ezell. On December 12, 2018,

Ezell's remains were discovered in a wooded area of 1-94 in Van Buren County.

Tap here for more information.

If you have any information on one of the cases above please contact the FBI in Detroit by tapping here.