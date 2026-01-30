Fitness influencer Scotty K faces backlash after retaliating against a homophobic troll, revealing personal info, and mocking disabilities, resulting in lost sponsorship and a public apology.

Scotty K Fitness currently has 4.4 million followers on TikTok and 2 million followers on IG, along with a podcast and brand deals. Now those brand deals are in jeopardy after a strange exchange with an Indianapolis man in the comments of one of his videos.

This all started when a person on TikTok trolled one of the fitness influencer's videos with an awful homophobic comment. Scotty K then responded by not only doxxing the homophobic troll, but he took a step further and made fun of the man's disabilities.

Even though many of Scotty's followers didn't like the homophobic comment from the Indiana man, they were outraged by Scotty's behaviour. Having millions of followers on social media comes with great responsibility. Publishing personal info on a person to millions of people, along with making fun of the fact that the person is paralyzed, is unhinged, to say the least.

When his followers called him out for this behaviour, he doubled down and argued with them in the comments. Until the breaking point happened. That breaking point was likely connected to the loss of his sponsor, RYSE Supplements.

Read More: Influencers Brave The Mackinac Bridge Despite Chilly Weather

Less than 8 hours after RYSE Supplements published a statement about dropping Scotty K Fitness, he published this apology.

This entire drama blew up fast and serves as an important lesson. Whether you are just a random person on the internet who thinks you're commenting anonymously or you're a huge creator who thinks you're bulletproof, your words matter. Both of the people involved in this situation acted like children and are dealing with the consequences. And finally, don't forget that the internet is forever.

It's so easy to be kind. Give it a shot.

