Several food recalls have been announced in Indiana, and ignoring them can lead to severe consequences.

3 Food Recalls In Indiana You Need To Know About This Week

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of more than 38,000 gallons of Meijer Steam Distilled Water after discovering a "floating black foreign substance" in the product. This water is packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs with a red lid. Shoppers can identify the affected water using the following information:

UPC 041250841197

Best-By Date: Oct. 4, 2026

Lot Code: 39-222

Meijer and the FDA recommend that you don't drink or use the water. Instead, dispose of it safely or bring it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund or replacement.

McCain Foods USA Inc., based in Idaho, has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 38,853 cases of frozen tater tot products. The recalled tater tots include popular brand names, including:

Ore-Ida Tater Tots shaped potatoes with the UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8

Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrel with the UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0

If you have any of the recalled products, do not consume them; they pose a choking hazard. Instead, discard or return them to your place of purchase.

Chocolate maker Spring & Mulberry has expanded the recall of its chocolate, adding more variations.

The recalled chocolate bars were available for purchase online and at select retail stores nationwide starting on September 15, 2025. The lot numbers are printed on the back of the package and on the inner flow wrap. They include:

Earl Grey with lot number 025258

Lavender Rose with lot numbers 025259 and 025260

Mango Chili with lot number 025283

Mint Leaf with lot number 025255

Mixed Berry with lot numbers 025275, 025281, and 025337

Mulberry Fennel with lot number 025345

Pacan (sic)Datę with lot numbers 025261, 025265, 025267, 025268, 025339, and 025343

Pure Dark Minis with lot number 025273

Those who purchased the items should dispose of them and request a refund.

