Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles Set to Race Again at Indy 500

For a second time Oscar Mayer's fleet of Wienermobiles is heading back to the racetrack ahead of this year's Indy 500.

Can we just make this frank-tastic race a permanent tradition of Indy race week, please? That would be bun-derful!

Get our free mobile app

Oscar Mayer reps have confirmed that for the second year in a row their fleet of six Wienermobiles will head to Indianapolis for, "another chance to relish the spotlight of racing's biggest weekend" according to the Associated Press.

Wienermobile Lauren + Austin + the Wienermobile in Grand Rapids, MI- Lauren G/TSM loading...

In 2025's inaugural Wienie 500 six different Wienermobiles, each representing a regional style of hot dog, competed for the crown including:

2025 Champ: Slaw Dog (Southeast)

(Southeast) Chi Dog (Midwest)

(Midwest) Chili Dog (South)

(South) New York Dog (East)

(East) Seattle Dog (Northwest)

(Northwest) Sonoran Dog (Southwest)

Now, I want to have a conversation with whoever decided which dogs should represent which regions, but that's a rant for a different day. The real question is:

Will Slaw Dog be able to hold onto its title in 2026?

Find out May 22, 2026 when the 2nd annual Wienie 500 takes place during Carburation or "Carb" Day, traditionally when the racers hold their final practice session. Last year the race was streamed on social media and the FOX Sports app with highlights featured during the big race, so expect similar this year. However, there is one important change to note:

In 2026 fans get to pick the final racer!

Because the Sonoran Dog finished in last place in 2025's race it has been relegated this year and you get to vote for the final competitor. Voting is now open for the "Pick Your Dog" bracket via the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile's Instagram (@wienermobile). Possible new contenders include:

Puka dog (Hawaii)

Denver dog (Colorado)

Plain dog (National)

Idaho dog (Idaho)

Veggie dog (National)

Ripper dog (Jersey)

Corn dog (National)

Sonoran dog (second chance)

22 Popular Food Items Gone Forever at Michigan Stores As the new year begins, we're looking back at some of the foods that were discontinued in 2025. You won't find these items in stock at regular Michigan retailers anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart