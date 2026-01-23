USPS Initiates Price Increase For Mail Services In Indiana

Many Indiana residents rely on the United States Postal Service (USPS) as an essential part of daily life for shipping, receiving medications, legal documents, packages, bills, and more. However, the next time you go to the post office to send a package, you'll likely find that prices are higher in the Hoosier state.

USPS says the changes are part of the service’s 10-year transformation plan to continue to provide excellent service and ensure long-term financial stability. Officials believe the new shipping rates will keep the agency competitive while bringing in necessary revenue. The Postal Service said in a press release that it remains committed to continued cost-saving measures and making products and services affordable.

“As part of the Postal Service’s network modernization and transformation plan, these proposed changes will support creation of a revitalized organization capable of achieving its public service mission — providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week — in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended”

Prices have increased in several categories, all of which are seeing a price increase of more than 5 percent:

Priority Mail: 6.6 percent price increase

Priority Main Express: 5.1 percent increase

Ground Advantage: 7.8 percent increase

Parcel Select: 6 percent

However, stamps – which USPS calls "first-class mail postage" – are priced differently from its shipping services. While both prices are typically adjusted in either January or July, stamp prices are adjusted based on inflation, while shipping services depend on market conditions. Stamp prices will not see an increase until July at the earliest.

