The hits just keep coming for Indiana consumers. First, major grocery retailer Kroger admits to price-gouging. Then, a multi-state investigation finds major dollar stores guilty of price discrepancies and overcharges, and now, this.

If you purchased beef products anytime between August 1, 2014 and December 31, 2019 you could be entitled to cash payments from this settlement.

Get our free mobile app

Two major U.S. meat suppliers have agreed to a repayment settlement worth $87.5 million due to suspicions of price-fixing. According to Top Class Actions,

The beef price-fixing class action lawsuit claims several beef processors, including Tyson Foods, Cargill, JBS, National Beef and others, entered into a market allocation agreement and stopped competing against each other for market share. This agreement allegedly raised the price of beef products, causing consumers to pay more than they should have.

As if times aren't already hard enough! Does corporate greed know no bounds?

For their part of the settlement Tyson has agreed to pay out $55 million, while Cargill agreed to $32.5 million. However, it is important to note, as Top Class Actions adds,

Tyson and Cargill have not admitted any wrongdoing but agreed to pay a combined $87.5 million class action settlement to resolve the price-fixing allegations.

How to file your claim:

Those who purchased certain cuts of meat such as chuck, loin, rib or round primal cuts may be asked to provide receipts, invoices, purchase orders, billing statements, or other proof of purchase to verify eligibility. Find more settlement information here.

The Top 20 Best Public High Schools In Indiana Niche released its list of the best public high schools in Indiana, based on factors such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, high school ratings, and millions of reviews from students and parents collected from the U.S. Department of Education. Gallery Credit: Canva