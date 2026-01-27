Many Indiana residents prefer the convenience of Keurig coffee makers, with a variety of coffee pod flavors to choose from. However, coffee lovers in Indiana are urged to check their coffee labels, as the FDA has recalled more than 80,000 K-Cups.

FDA Announces Major Recall For Keurig Coffee Pods Sold In Indiana

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of more than 80,000 coffee pods sold by Keurig Dr Pepper. The K-Cup Pods were recalled because the carton and pods are labeled "decaf," but the coffee inside may actually contain caffeine. While the coffee itself isn’t harmful, it doesn’t match the label—and for some, that matters more than you might think.

Even if you don’t strictly monitor caffeine, some people are simply sensitive to the stimulant and could experience jitters, sleeplessness, or a racing heart from unexpected caffeine. Here's what to look for:

About 960 cartons of McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods, the at-home McDonald's coffee distributed by Keurig Green Mountain, have been recalled because they may contain full-caffeine coffee instead of decaf. Shoppers can identify affected cartons by checking the best-by date “17 NOV 2026” and batch number 5101564894. Additional identifiers include material number 5000358463 and ASIN B07GCNDL91.

The FDA classified it as a Class II recall, meaning that consuming the coffee "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," on Jan. 23.

Consumers were notified directly by retailers about how to replace their purchases, and all affected products have been removed from store shelves, Keurig Dr Pepper told WKFR in a statement.

