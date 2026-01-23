A press release from the company shared this week details restructuring plans for the new fiscal year 2026. How many, if any, Indiana locations could be slated to close?

Here's What We Know So Far:

Get our free mobile app

For those who haven’t visited before, the chain is similar to Panera Bread, but with a focus on noodles rather than soups. Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving one of America’s favorite comfort foods: pasta.

With a pasta-centric menu ranging from mac and cheese to alfredo and stroganoff, along with classic options like chicken noodle soup, Noodles & Company offers fast-casual dining with something for every palate. So, what's the problem?

Despite overall sales growth, the company expects to close 30 to 35 restaurants this year. According to the company's press release Noodles and Company closed 33 company-owned restaurants and 9 franchise restaurants in 2025, and unfortunately it's a trend that will continue into 2026.

Our fourth quarter results reinforce that when we concentrate our resources on restaurants with the strongest opportunity to perform, Noodles can drive meaningful top-line growth....These actions are intended to strengthen the overall health of the brand and our financial position, helping to ensure we are well-positioned for profitable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders. - Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer and President

There's been no official word, as of this writing, as far as whether any Indiana locations will be affected by this news. Indiana's 17 Noodles and Company restaurants are located in:

Bloomington

Carmel

Columbus

Crown Point

Elkhart

Fishers

Fort Wayne

Franklin

Indianapolis

Muncie

Munster

Noblesville

Plainfield

Schererville

South Bend

Valparaiso

West Lafayette

Retailers And Restaurants In Indiana Closing Their Doors In 2026 Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson