Michigan residents throw items in the garbage daily, such as food waste, paper products, and used household items, without a second thought. However, before taking the trash to the curb, residents are warned to be aware of items that can't be thrown away in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Residents Warned: Do Not Throw Away These 11 Items

According to recent statistics, Michigan is the top state in the U.S. with the highest landfill waste per person. While some items may seem like they can be thrown in the trash, residents are urged that throwing away an item that's not allowed in the garbage can lead to big problems. Given their potential to cause environmental damage or endanger human health, Michigan bans certain common household items from landfills.

According to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), when household hazardous products are thrown in the trash, they can cause harm to people and equipment transporting them to the landfill.

Experts say any item labeled with “warning,” “danger,” “corrosive,” “irritant,” “toxic,” “caution,” or “flammable” is typically considered household hazardous waste and requires specific disposal at specific locations. Michigan residents are being warned that these items are not accepted in garbage bins and are urged to check the list below.

