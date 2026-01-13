Affordable Furniture Chain Closing All Michigan Locations

Buying furniture whether new or used can be some of the most expensive and stressful purchases someone will make in their life. Everyone has an idea of what kind of furniture they want, what color they want it to be, what material, the shape, and the amenities that it comes with. Often times, the hardest part is finding your wants within your price range.

Get our free mobile app

A trip to the furniture store could cost you thousands of dollars before you know it, quickly reminding you how expensive furniture can be. That's why you'll see a lot of people opt to finance their furniture purchases so they don't have to make the entire payment at once and can instead invest in over time. Also, a lot of people will choose to find used or affordable furniture from another store.

There are a handful of furniture chains that have made it their mission to provide people with affordable furniture options. These companies found a way to provide similar products to shoppers at a much more attainable price. Now, as you can imagine some of these chains are very popular, but others have seen the business model fail. Including this furniture chain that is going to be closing all of their Michigan locations in 2026.

When Was The Last Time You Brought New Furniture?

MLive reports:

Less than two months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, furniture chain American Signature Inc. is closing all remaining locations. Going-out-of-business sales are now underway at all American Signature and Value City Furniture stores. The company announced plans to close 33 locations across the U.S. when it filed for bankruptcy. Those plans have now shifted to include the remaining 89 locations run by the company, according to Retail Dive. More than 3,000 people were employed by the company when it filed for bankruptcy.

After trying to find a buyer and not having any success they have decided to start closing sales and the individual stores will close as their inventory is sold. They have announced that they won't be accepting gift cards and all sales are final since they will be halting all business moving forward.

Read More: Popular Chains That Have Closed Or Are Closing Locations In Michigan In 2025

Read More: Popular Chains That Have Closed Or Are Closing Locations In Michigan In 2025

There are no American Signature stores in Michigan but there are currently 9 Value City stores in the Mitten state. The remaining open stores are in Canton, Flint, Kentwood, Saginaw, Sterling Heights, Taylor, Traverse City, Utica, and Westland. It's sad to see a company that has had almost 80 years in the business come to such a devastating end.

Former Vermeulen's Furniture Location

Michigan Furniture Shops: 1900-1950