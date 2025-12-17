Many Michigan residents prefer ice cream as a sweet treat after a meal or any time a craving strikes. However, residents are urged to check their freezer for ice cream with a potentially dangerous bite.

Ice Cream Urgently Recalled In Michigan May Contain Small Stones

According to a notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall has been issued for select pints of ice cream that could contain "small stones and other hard objects." These foreign objects were mistakenly added with the cashews in the product—and pose a safety risk if consumed. All potentially affected products are being removed from retail stores in Michigan and nationwide, and include the following:

Get our free mobile app

Danone U.S. announced a voluntary recall of So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints. The issue is isolated to the cashew inclusions used in the product and does not impact any other So Delicious Dairy Free flavors or items. The company emphasized that packaging may appear differently depending on when the product was purchased, as graphics were updated in February 2025; however, the UPC remains the same. The recall applies to pints with the following identifiers:

Product name: So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Size: 1 pint (473 mL)

1 pint (473 mL) SKU: 136603

136603 UPC: 744473476138

744473476138 Best-by dates: Before Aug. 8, 2027

If you have the recalled ice cream in your freezer, do not eat it. Contact the So Delicious Dairy Free Consumer Care team for a refund or replacement at 1-833-367-8975.

10 Items Currently Recalled at Michigan Meijer Stores The following items have been recalled due to various reasons. These products are available at Meijer (and in some cases, other retail locations) in Michigan and five other states. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre