Walmart Shoppers In Michigan Target Of New Scam

There are so many dangers that put our lives at risk every day. From the wildest of things like freak accidents and attacks to the things we have no control over like a heart attack or a natural disaster, anything could happen at any time. With that being said, I don't think of any of those things pose as our biggest threat.

I think scams are the biggest threat that we face on a daily basis as there always seems to be some new method scammers are using to try and take advantage of anyone who may not be able to see through their tricks. Scammers have been known to use mail, door to door, phone calls, text message, and emails as scam methods.

It seems as each time they are forced to come up with something new, they are finding ways to be more creative or more complex to improve their success rates. The most recent scam affects Michigan residents who have shopped at Walmart recently. To no surprise, millions of people in Michigan are targets of the new Walmart scam.

When Was The Last Time You Shopped At Walmart?

MLive reports:

An ongoing scam involving robocalls directed at people who’ve shopped at Walmart is now the target of the Federal Communications Commission. Last week, the agency demanded that SK Teleco -- the voice service provider allegedly responsible for transmitting the scam robocalls -- cease-and-desist from processing the calls. If the company fails to do so, the FCC says it will cut off SK Teleco from U.S. communication networks.

Michigan residents may receive a call from an "Emma" or "Carl" saying they work for Walmart. They will then tell you that you have a preauthorized purchase of a PlayStation 5 with a pulse 3D headset on your Walmart account for $919.45. They will then offer to assist you with cancelling the order if you press one to be connected to a customer service agent.

Read More: New Postcard Scam Targeting Michigan Veterans

This is when the scammers will ask for your personal information such as your social security number, street address, and other sensitive information. The FCC didn't share any information on how many people have been affected or how much money was seized from them, but they have given SK Teleco 14 days to handle the matter before stepping in for further disciplinary action.

