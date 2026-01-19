Emergency crews in Michigan are responding to a 100+ vehicle accident on I-196 between Hudsonville and Zeeland closing both directions of the highway. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It seems as if we can't go one winter without a major pileup. Here's the latest out of Ottawa County so far:

As frigid temperatures and Lake Effect snow hit West Michigan Sunday evening, many schools preemptively closed schools for Monday including Parchment and Kalamazoo. Due to snow and high winds creating dangerous conditions and low visibility, the National Weather Service issued a travel advisory urging Michiganders to stay home if at all possible.

Unfortunately, not all Michiganders have that luxury.

According to multiple reports from various local news outlets and weather watchers, emergency crews are now responding to a large-scale accident involving over 100 cars which has prompted the closure of I-196 between Hudsonville and Zeeland in both directions.

Comments on the Michigan Storm Chasers Facebook page claim a widespread public safety alert was pushed out to phones across the area urging them to avoid the highway. Some are even chiming in from the traffic jam:

Here we sit… middle lane has been made for emergency vehicles. We have been here since 10:40. 2 miles east of the Zeeland exit. We were directed to let 2 ambulances and a fire truck through. 2 flat bed tow trucks have gone by. A side by side rescue too. We have seen 8 cop cars. We watched a fire fighter go boom on the road with the jaws of life in his hands. -- Jennifer H.

WOODTV8 reports authorities are shuttling stranded drivers via bus to Hudsonville High School to warm up and call their families.

Any drivers who are stranded on scene should stay inside their cars until they can get on a bus, according to deputies.

This story is currently developing, so check back for any updates.

