Heads Up! Michigan DNR Says These Everyday Items Could Actually Spark a Wildfire

West Michigan is in dire need of some rain! Can you remember the last time we actually saw a measurable amount of rainfall here in the Kalamazoo area? It's been nearly a month!

The last time Kalamazoo saw any significant rainfall was May 19 and even then we only when received 3/10 of an inch of rain. With that, it's no surprise the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has elevated our fire risk level to extreme.

Now, the Michigan DNR is reminding residents of the lesser-known threats that may accidentally spark fires under such dangerously dry conditions. I'll be honest-- there are quite a few things on this list that I wouldn't have even considered!

7 Unsuspecting Items That May Spark Wildfires With extremely dry conditions across the state, the Michigan DNR is reminding residents of the following everyday items that may accidentally spark a fire.

Many communities across the state, including the City of Battle Creek have instituted burn bans for the time being. You can check open burning status across Michigan here.

