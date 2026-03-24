When you have a sick child at home, many Indiana parents use children’s medicine to help their child safely treat common illnesses, alleviate discomfort, and manage symptoms. However, Indiana parents are warned to check their homes for children's medicine that could be contaminated.

Major Children's Medicine Recall Hits Indiana Stores

According to a notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), nearly 90,000 bottles of children's ibuprofen are being recalled because they may contain a foreign substance. The FDA classified this as a Class II recall, which is when exposure to a product can create "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the agency's website. The recall includes the following product:

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Strides Pharma initiated the recall after receiving complaints that the bottles contained "a gel-like mass and black particles." The affected product was manufactured for Taro Pharmaceuticals USA and distributed across the U.S. The ibuprofen was sold in 4-fluid-ounce bottles at 100 milligrams per 5 milliliters.

The packages included the lot numbers 7261973A and 7261974A with an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2027.

As of March 24th, the company has not issued a news release, and the FDA investigation is continuing. Indiana residents who purchased the contaminated children's ibuprofen should stop using it.

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