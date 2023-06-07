To be honest, I didn't know this was a real thing until today.

As reported by mlive.com, an international fireworks competition, a first for Michigan, is set to be held in Traverse City in September of this year. In fact, this is the first-ever international competition held in the United States.

About the Competition

This won't be any ordinary fireworks show, according to the organizers.

Competitors from Mexico, Spain, Germany, and, of course, the United States will each put together a one-of-a-kind firework presentation that'll be set to music. Those presentations will then be judged by a team of pyrotechnic specialists and, you, the public, to determine who had the best show.

The competition will be held at the Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City on September 9th.

This event will be family-friendly but, you will need to purchase tickets to attend. As I type this, tickets have yet to go on sale but, when they do, you can find more information on how to purchase them at traversecity.com.

We, as humans, sure do love our fireworks, don't we? Here's an incredible display from Japan from 2019,

Here in America, we spent a whopping $1 billion on fireworks in 2019. Heck, $6 million of that is from Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show alone.

And, I even found a (past) class about pyrotechnics in Ohio that focused on setting up and executing a professional fireworks display. We love fireworks.

No doubt, this international fireworks competition will draw huge crowds. Find information on local lodging in Traverse City and more here.

