Less than a year after Kalamazoo's sole Fazoli's location permanently closed its doors, another national chain has opened up inside the space at 4615 W. Main in Kalamazoo.

Freddy's Opens First Southwest Michigan Restaurant:

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo Finally Gets Its First Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Despite the recent buzz surrounding Jack in the Box's return to Michigan with a new drive-thru in Battle Creek, fast food fans in Kalamazoo have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the area's newest national chain.

In Case You Missed It: Freddy's quietly opened on Tuesday, July 21!

Known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers and creamy frozen custard, Freddy's has officially opened its first Kalamazoo location, becoming the chain's first restaurant in Michigan outside the Grand Rapids area, where it already operates three locations.

According to MLive, the Kalamazoo restaurant is operated by 29-year-old Chase Weaver and his parents. The family opened its first Freddy's location in nearby Elkhart, Indiana in 2025, making the Kalamazoo restaurant their second franchise.

Don't get me wrong, I love a good steakburger. However, I'm mostly just excited that another abandoned space is now seeing new life, instead of just sitting there empty along busy W. Main Street occupying a slice of prime real estate.

It's a trend I hope continues. We've recently seen PickleRage transform the former D&W grocery store on Romence Road into an indoor pickleball facility, Zap Zone XL breathe new life into the former Sears at Crossroads Mall, and Soar N Bounce is set to open soon inside the former American Freight furniture store near the mall too.

Learn more about the area's newest Freddy's, here.

The Best Burgers in Michigan, According to Foodie Experts National Foodie sites have weighed in—and according to them, these burger joints are serving up the very best in the Mitten. Whether it's a no-frills classic hamburger, a can't-miss burger-and-fries combo, or a cheesy masterpiece worth a road trip, these are the top spots across Michigan that every burger lover needs to try at least once.