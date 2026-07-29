After a series of unfortunate events-- including multiple and repeated strikes-- two bridges over US-131 near Dorr are finally getting the repairs they need.

Expect Lane Closures and Detours From US-131 Overpass Repairs

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Two Allegan County Bridges Hit By Oversized Loads Finally Get Fixed:

Nobody wants to pick a fight with the trucking industry. After all, if trucks stop moving, a lot of everyday life stops too. But, anyone who spends enough time on Michigan's roads has likely seen some questionable decisions behind the wheel.

Unfortunately for two Allegan County bridges, those questionable moments came with a pretty big impact.

On August 26, 2025, an oversized load struck the 146th Avenue overpass leaving its cargo scattered across the roadway and closing southbound US-131 for hours. According to FOX17, MDOT officials, the truck likely struck several other overpasses along US-131 before the major impact at 146th Avenue.

Then, just a few months later, a semi hauling heavy machinery struck the 146th Avenue overpass-- again.

The final straw came in December 2025, when another oversized load struck the 144th Avenue overpass, damaging the bridge and causing three other vehicles to crash.

Are you sensing a theme here?!

According to a news release from MDOT, work on the bridges is scheduled to begin Monday, August 3 and last through mid-November. Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic shifts, as well as a complete closure of the highway:

A full closure and detour of southbound US-131 will be utilized over one weekend for beam setting at 146th Avenue. Short-term total closures of approximately 15 minutes will be needed for beam setting at 144th Avenue over northbound US-131.

At least I won't have to drive under these half-missing overpasses anymore and wonder, Are they ever going to fix this?

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