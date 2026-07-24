Kalsec’s New Grinder Could Add to West Main’s Signature Aroma

Kalsec’s New Grinder Could Add to West Main’s Signature Aroma

Photo by Anju Ravindranath on Unsplash

You may not realize a global spice company has its headquarters right here in Kalamazoo, but chances are you’ve caught a whiff of it.

Whenever I drive past Kalsec’s headquarters on West Main, I always find myself taking a couple of deep breaths to see what the spice of the day will be. Usually it’s something garlicky, but every now and then it’s a little sweeter.

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However, I always chuckle a little when I see those Facebook posts asking, "Does anybody else smell this smell, or am I crazy?" because weren't we all that person at one point? No, you're imaging things. There's a reason West Main has a delicious signature scent:

Kalsec stands for (KAL)amazoo (S)pice (E)xtraction (C)ompany

Kalsec Spices Kalamazoo Michigan
Google Maps

The family-owned business has made its headquarters in Kalamazoo for over 65 years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Especially with a new $12 million, 4,440 sq.ft.  grinding facility that just opened.

I saw it in a post from real estate developer AVB, who worked on the project, in celebration of the facility's recent ribbon cutting ceremony:

Today, we celebrated the ribbon cutting for Kalsec, Inc’s new Grinder Building in Kalamazoo! The 4,440 square foot facility will expand production capacity and create a more efficient process for grinding raw spices before extraction. Congratulations to the entire project team on reaching this exciting milestone! -- AVB via Facebook

Kalsec Spices West Main Kalamazoo
Google Maps

This makes me wonder if West Main's delicious signature scent will soon become even more noticeable? Learn more about Kalsec's new grinder building here.

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Filed Under: Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo News, West Main
Categories: Articles, Food, News

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