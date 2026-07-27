There's a stretch mid-week that looks pretty great for being outside. But the week doesn't start that way, and it doesn't end without a few more clouds rolling in either.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, July 27th, 2026, through Sunday, August 2nd, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms likely before noon. High 86.

Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms likely before noon. High 86. Monday Night: Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66. Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High 81.

Partly sunny skies. High 81. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 58.

Mostly clear skies. Low 58. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

Mostly sunny skies. High 81. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 56.

Mostly clear skies. Low 56. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61. Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 83.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 83. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 63.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 63. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 80.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 80. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms likely before noon. High 87.

Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms likely before noon. High 87. Monday Night: Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82.

Mostly sunny skies. High 82. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 58.

Mostly clear skies. Low 58. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82.

Mostly sunny skies. High 82. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 57.

Mostly clear skies. Low 57. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 88.

Mostly sunny skies. High 88. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62. Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 83.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 83. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 64.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 64. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 80.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 80. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms likely before noon. High 87.

Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms likely before noon. High 87. Monday Night: Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 76.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 76. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 60.

Mostly clear skies. Low 60. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

Mostly sunny skies. High 81. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 61.

Mostly clear skies. Low 61. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.

Mostly sunny skies. High 83. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66. Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 79.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 79. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 66.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 66. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 78.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 78. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.

Do Not Shower During A Thunderstorm and Other Thunderstorm Safety Tips Did you know a car with rubber tires is NOT during a thunderstorm? It's true. Scroll on to see all the facts that could save your life. The National Weather Service has all this information at weather.gov Gallery Credit: James Rabe