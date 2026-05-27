The official Jack in the Box website has updated its timeline from April 2026 to May 2026, and now shows a June 2026 opening.

Construction on the new Michigan location, the first Jack in the Box to open in over 20 years, began in late summer 2025 and, despite construction delays, locals are still eagerly awaiting its grand opening-- including myself!

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Despite being a West Michigan native, I don't ever remember a time when there were any Jack in the Box locations in my area. According to vague posts from Reddit, it appears as though Michigan's former Jack in the Boxes closed prior to the 2000s.

That's why we were so thrilled to hear the fast food chain was making a triumphant return to The Mitten!

We first heard rumors that the chain was plotting a big Michigan comeback in 2024 and then construction of the Battle Creek restaurant began in August 2025. According to sources, the plan is to build five area restaurants across Southwest Michigan over the next few years.

But I'll admit, I'm a little worried if they can't even get the first one open yet.

I've been eagerly checking the Jack in the Box website since March, and it seems like every time I check the date keeps getting pushed back. When I realized May was nearly over and I hadn't heard news of a grand opening, I decided to check again:

COMING SOON - Jack in the Box. OPENING June 2026 2588 Capital Ave SWBattle Creek, MI 49015.

According to Facebook posts, it seems training for Jack in the Box staff was scheduled to begin May 8, with the restaurant slated to open at the end of May. Hopefully we won't be too far into June before the fryers are fired up and the griddle is hot. We'll be watching!

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