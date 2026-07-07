A new family fun center and adventure spot is set to open near the Crossroads Mall in Portage. Located just around the corner from arcade and restaurant Zap Zone XL, the new attraction adds to Portage’s growing reputation as a go-to destination for fun and family entertainment in the Kalamazoo area.

Soar N Bounce Set to Open This Fall in Portage, MI

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Portage Residents Will Soon Have a New Trampoline Park

How great will this be during school holiday breaks? Or even on hot summer days when families are looking for a fun way to beat the heat? Plan to let the kiddos run off some steam at the Kalamazoo area's newest trampoline and adventure park, Soar N Bounce.

The small chain of family fun centers already has two locations in Michigan, in Grandville and Muskegon, and is now setting their sights on the former American Freight discount furniture and mattress store at 669 Mall Drive in Portage.

At Soar N Bounce, we believe every kid deserves a place to run, jump, flip, and just be a kid. Our parks combine world-class trampolines, ninja courses, and adventure zones into safe, clean environments where families create lasting memories. What started as a single park has grown into a multi-location brand serving communities across the United States — and we're just getting started. -- Soar N Bounce mission statement

Soar N Bounce's existing locations feature everything from trampolines, foam pit, and dodgeball arena, other attractions include:

Rock climbing wall

High ropes course

Ninja course

Sky zip line

Basketball court

Indoor soccer court

And special "Little Flyers" zone for kids ages 5 and under



According to Kzoo Kids, Soar N Bounce hopes to open their doors in Portage in September or October of this year. Stay tuned for updates!

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