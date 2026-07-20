The air quality alert is still in effect this Monday morning, and if you're near the lakeshore, there's more to know before you head to the water.

On top of the consistent air quality alerts in Southwest Michigan due to the Canadian wildfires, we're also dealing with beach hazards. The National Weather Service has posted a Beach Hazard Statement for Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Wednesday evening.

High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, July 20th, 2026, through Sunday, July 26th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Air Quality Alert through Monday, July 20th

Monday: Patchy smoke before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 81.

Patchy smoke before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 81. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and smoky with showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

Mostly cloudy and smoky with showers and thunderstorms. Low 67. Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Then, mostly sunny skies. High 83.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Then, mostly sunny skies. High 83. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 55.

Mostly clear skies. Low 55. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 75.

Mostly sunny skies. High 75. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 50.

Mostly clear skies. Low 50. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.

Mostly sunny skies. High 78. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 54.

Mostly clear skies. Low 54. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

Mostly sunny skies. High 81. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 58.

Mostly clear skies. Low 58. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.

Mostly sunny skies. High 83. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 61.

Mostly clear skies. Low 61. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 86.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Air Quality Alert through Monday, July 20th

Monday: Patchy smoke before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 83.

Patchy smoke before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 83. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and smoky with showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Mostly cloudy and smoky with showers and thunderstorms. Low 68. Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Then, mostly sunny skies. High 82.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Then, mostly sunny skies. High 82. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 55.

Mostly clear skies. Low 55. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.

Mostly sunny skies. High 76. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 52.

Mostly clear skies. Low 52. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 79.

Mostly sunny skies. High 79. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 56.

Mostly clear skies. Low 56. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82.

Mostly sunny skies. High 82. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 59.

Mostly clear skies. Low 59. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Mostly sunny skies. High 85. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 62.

Mostly clear skies. Low 62. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 88.

Read More: Michigan DNR Waives Camping Cancellation Fees Due to Wildfire Smoke

Read More: Michigan DNR Waives Camping Cancellation Fees Due to Wildfire Smoke

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

The National Weather Service warns of dangerous swimming and boating conditions: BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT MONDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING

Air Quality Alert through Monday, July 20th

Monday: Patchy smoke before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 86.

Patchy smoke before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 86. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and smoky with showers and thunderstorms. Low 72.

Mostly cloudy and smoky with showers and thunderstorms. Low 72. Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Then, mostly sunny skies. High 83.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Then, mostly sunny skies. High 83. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 60.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 60. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 74.

Mostly sunny skies. High 74. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 58.

Mostly clear skies. Low 58. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 79.

Mostly sunny skies. High 79. Thursday Night: Mostly clear��skies. Low 62.

Mostly clear��skies. Low 62. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.

Mostly sunny skies. High 76. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low64.

Mostly clear skies. Low64. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 78.

Mostly sunny skies. High 78. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 67.

Mostly clear skies. Low 67. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 80.

Alert Continues: Michigan Air Quality Index Readings By City Wildfire smoke has taken over Michigan, and the Air Quality Alert now continues. These were the Air Quality Indices across 26 cities Friday, July 17, 2026 at 11am. Gallery Credit: Canva